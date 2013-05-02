Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Through the use of hCG diet plans and education on how to lose weight fast, Diet Doc is attacking the fight against weight-based stereotypes from a different angle. While researchers are aiming efforts towards individuals that encourage weight-based stereotypes, Diet Doc hCG diet plans help patients lose weight fast through advanced medical fast weight loss. The negative stigma associated with being overweight or obese affects millions of Americans, many of who are trying to lose weight fast. Stereotypes inferring overweight and obese individuals are lazy, ineffective, unintelligent or unhygienic have become as widespread as the obesity epidemic itself. Media headlines often bring attention to the most appalling examples, however, overweight and obese Americans experience weight based prejudice and discrimination daily in the workplace, school and more. Most recently, media has targeted overweight or obese professionals, questioning whether they are capable of doing the job they do. Diet Doc hCG diet plans now offer patients relief from daily weight based discrimination through effective and rapid weight loss. Diet Doc patients looking to lose weight fast have unlimited access to personal consultations with Diet Doc physicians, nurses and nutritionists to receive support, guidance and encouragement throughout this life changing weight loss process.



A CBS Houston Sports Blogger made headlines this week when she criticized the weight of a three-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Thunder Cheerleaders. Readers have reacted strongly to the publication calling for the author to be fired and claiming that negative comments such as these cause women to experience eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia. The article, largely seen as a pathetic and useless attack on cheerleader Kelsey Williams, asked readers whether they believed she was too chunky to cheer. Unfortunately, history demonstrates that pernicious attacks against overweight and obese individuals are all too common. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s capability to run for President of the United States of America came into question before, and is making headlines again, as it appears he may attempt to campaign in the next presidential election. These opinions and stereotypes are beginning to be countered with strong, defensive reactions as seen in the case of Kelsey Williams, but that these stereotypes make headlines at all shows that society has a long road to travel. Diet Doc’s team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are doing their part to combat the negative stigma associated with being overweight or obese by helping patients lose weight fast. Diet Doc hCG diet plans offer patients fast and effective weight loss through nutrient-rich and energizing meal plans and prescription grade hCG treatments.



Using prescription strength hCG as an appetite suppressant and fat mobilizer, together with a healthy eating plan and weight loss tips from Diet Doc weight loss experts, hCG diet plans help patients lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s goal is to provide each patient with the safest, highest quality product and most advanced research available on the market. Diet Doc offers the only safe and effective hCG diet plans and has become the nation’s leader in physician designed and monitored hCG diet plans that help patients lose weight fast.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg