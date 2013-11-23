Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2013 -- methods to lose weight fast before meeting with family and friends. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans now offer their clients a safe and rapid way to lose weight fast, with some patients losing up to almost a pound of embarrassing, excess fat per day. Through an ideal balance of healthy eating plans and exclusive hCG diet treatments, patients are able to see stored body fat quickly melt away and do not suffer with any of the negative side effects often experienced with reducing caloric intake. In fact, in a recent in house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported being able to lose weight fast with hCG diet plans and, throughout their programs did not face cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, the hormone contained within Diet Doc’s hCG diet hCG diet treatments, is a hormone that is naturally produced by women during pregnancy. hCG acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus by mobilizing stored body fat and directing it to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to nutrients or food. This hormone was first isolated by researcher A.T.W. Simeons in the early 1950s and was quickly recognized for its potential to help dieters rapidly and comfortably lose weight fast. Simeons began offering his clients hCG diet treatments, but his diet plans encouraged a dangerously low, 500-calorie-per-day caloric intake.



Unlike other hCG diet programs available in today’s market, Diet Doc took Simeons’ earlier research and, with their team of weight management experts, modernized it to reflect today’s health and medical standards. Diet Doc patients are still able to lose weight fast but do so while consuming a healthy caloric intake of almost double that of Simeons’ original hCG diet plans. And, because Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have a health or nutrition background, Diet Doc provides them with unlimited access to certified nutritionists that will help them create a healthy meal plan that is enhanced with hCG diet treatments.



Considering age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, specially trained nutritionists will design a meal and snack plan for each individual patient’s needs. This personalized approach to weight loss not only helps to address underlying causes of weight gain, like emotional overeating, internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs, it also provides patients with a sense of familiarity while they are able to lose weight fast and increases their comfort levels during this important, and often life-changing journey.



After patients consult with a certified nutritionist, they will begin their tailored meal and snack plan while also including their Diet Doc treatments to flush out excess fat and help to control their appetite. Should patients have questions about healthy, low calorie food options, they can contact their weight loss experts six days per week and receive suggestions for meals and snacks that will help them lose weight fast.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg