Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The metabolic rate is the way in which the body converts food into energy, playing a significant role in weight management. Even those who are less active or even completely inactive need energy for all of the body's autonomous functions such as breathing, heart function, cell growth, and adjusting hormone levels. Several factors determine one's metabolic rate, including body size and composition, gender and age. The faster one's metabolic rate, the more calories will be burned. As the body ages, the metabolic rate naturally declines which in turn slows the amount of calories the body burns, both when at rest and during exercise. Fortunately, it is possible to jump-start the metabolism, naturally and safely boosting it into calorie-burning mode by following Diet Doc's nutritionist-designed, patient specific, high protein prescription hCG diet plans. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans naturally stimulate the body to enter ketosis, its most optimal weight loss mode.



Diet Doc's hCG diet plans involve the use of pure, prescription grade hCG combined with a diet that is specific to each patient's nutritional needs and considerate of age, gender, body composition and lifestyle. When prescription hCG is administered in regulated doses under medical supervision and used in combination with the Diet Doc customized diet plans, the metabolism receives a natural boost and the hypothalamus is stimulated, instructing the body to release stored fat into the bloodstream. Because the dieter is consuming fewer calories and carbohydrates, the body will burn this trapped fat as a primary source of energy. The stored fat is typically trapped in the most stubborn to lose areas of the body, including the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Simply by following the hCG diet plan, dieters are noticing a significant loss of pounds and inches from the most difficult areas to target. For patients who have noticed a decrease in metabolic rate, and as a result have gained weight, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are a safe and natural way to shed as little as 10 pounds, or as much as 100.



The preferred method of hCG delivery among patients is injectable solution, due to its ability to target trapped bely fat directly, and produce more fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite, eliminating between meal cravings and hunger. Because this powerful solution is also enhanced with Vitamin B12, dieters are not encountering the typical sluggishness and fatigue associated with low calorie dieting. Vitamin B12 gives the metabolism another natural push.



Benefiting from modern scientific research, Diet Doc has improved their prescription hCG diets, adding more calories to the daily regimen, updating the dieting protocol, and improving the consistency of weight loss through complex nutritional science. By combining the expert knowledge and guidance of specially trained fast weight loss professionals, patients are boosting their metabolic rate and boasting an average weight loss of over one pound per day, with little or no side effects reported.



Each patient’s journey to a slimmer body is medically supervised, guided and monitored by professional dieting experts who are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for up to one year after the initial excess weight has disappeared. By continuing to provide the safest and most successful fast weight loss solutions, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised, prescription-only hCG diet plans, helping thousands across the country shed excess pounds safely and quickly, without grueling exercise or frozen meal plans.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation and to join the thousands of Americans who have increased their metabolic rate and achieved extreme and long term weight loss success.



