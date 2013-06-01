Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2013 -- Between-meal cravings can easily destroy a diet. By providing patients with 100% pure prescription hCG to be used with diet plans that are designed by certified nutritionists and unique to each patient's individual nutritional needs, thousands are looking and feeling better than ever before by rapidly losing excess weight while naturally avoiding side effects like food cravings.



In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans that were very successful in providing rapid weight loss for patients. However, because the diet plans allowed the patient to consume a mere 500 calories per day, patients were presented with significant and serious health risks. Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc developed prescription hCG diet plans that promote fast weight loss, while allowing the patient to consume more than double the daily caloric intake than that of the original diet plans, incorporating a wider variety of delicious and healthy food choices into the plans, and providing medically supervised 100% pure prescription hCG.



Patients that follow the new prescription hCG diet plans are noticing the rapid loss of pounds and inches from areas of the body that are typically the most difficult and stubborn to lose, such as the belly, hips and thighs. The combination of the patient specific diet plans coupled with the most potent form of prescription hCG available on today's market, instructs the hypothalamus to target years of trapped and stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream and burning this old, trapped fat as the body's primary source of energy.



Prescription hCG cannot be found in stores and is made available to Doc clients after an extensive, yet uncomplicated, medical evaluation and Diet Doc in-house doctor consult. Patients can begin their journey to a slimmer, leaner and healthier body from the comfort of their own living room with the utilization of Skype and Telemedicine, allowing Diet Doc to help those in even the most remote areas of the country.



The company makes prescription hCG available in three convenient forms; painless injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the chosen method of hCG delivery, dieters can anticipate losing weight rapidly and safely. Because prescription hCG injectable solution has the ability to naturally suppress the appetite, as well as being enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, patients are transitioning into slimmer, healthier bodies without suffering from cravings or energy loss which is typically associated with dieting. In fact, if dieters should experience any of these symptoms, they are urged to contact the weight loss professionals at Diet Doc who will immediately make the necessary adjustments.



By updating the original hCG diet plans from the ‘50s, improving the consistency of weight loss through complex nutritional science, and medically supervising the rapid weight loss of each dieter, Diet Doc has become the most reliable prescription hCG diet plan in the country. Patients nationwide are reporting the loss of a pound or more per day and enjoying a slimmer, leaner, and healthier body without loss of energy, hunger or between meal cravings.



Before resorting to over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call today to schedule a free consultation and join the millions that have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the most sensible and successful solution for unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg