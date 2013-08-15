Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Many people spend a lifetime yo-yo dieting and attempting one fad diet after another only to lose interest, lose motivation and regain lost weight. Diet Doc’s certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches know what it takes to achieve successful and quick weight loss while also ensuring long term health and weight maintenance for every patient. The Diet Doc team, with its updated hCG diet protocol, has guided thousands of Americans down the path toward better health and improved confidence by helping patients to safely and quickly lose unhealthy excess weight.



Typical weight loss companies offer diet aids, a written plan and a menu that the patient must follow in order to achieve quick weight loss. Patients may lose weight fast while following these plans; however, the road to weight loss success can become very lonely. Diet Doc knows that the key ingredient to achieving successful weight loss and avoiding regaining lost weight is to have a positive and lasting support system in place. That is why each Diet Doc patient’s journey toward a trimmer body and healthy future is carefully guided by specially trained weight loss experts from beginning to end. Patients are never alone during the Diet Doc hCG diet plan. The weight loss professionals are available by phone or email 6 days per week and are eager to lend encouragement, support and guidance throughout the journey and even after weight loss goals have been achieved by offering aftercare support for up to one year.



Those who make the commitment to losing unhealthy weight must first complete a detailed, yet quite simple, medical questionnaire followed by a telephone consult with an in-house quick weight loss physician. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, both of these tasks can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient’s own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. With the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country, the quick weight loss experts can now help those patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Denver, Colorado.



Qualified patients will work with the company’s certified nutritionists to devise personalized hCG diet plans that are compatible with each patient’s specific nutritional and medical needs, as well as fitting comfortably into each patient’s lifestyle. These hCG diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide selection of healthy and delicious food choices that maintain the patient’s interest while remaining effective.



Prescription medication, used in conjunction with the hCG diet plans, promotes safe and quick weight loss by signaling the brain to target fat stores that are trapped in the cells of the body. This old fat is released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. Trapped fat is typically stored in the areas that are the most stubborn to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Patients who follow the personalized hCG diet plan very quickly notice the loss of pounds and inches in these most difficult areas. This quick weight loss keeps the patient motivated to continue to strive toward achieving their final weight loss goals.



Many dieters become discouraged with weight loss, becoming weak and fatigued while suffering food cravings and between meal hunger. Because Diet Doc’s prescription medication is enriched with energy boosting Vitamin B12 and designed to naturally suppress the appetite, patients are not challenged by these roadblocks. Diet Doc patients routinely report no extreme hunger, and no symptoms of malnutrition.



Diet Doc’s quick weight loss team is committed to providing each patient with the safest, smoothest and most successful weight loss experience possible. To ensure this smooth transition, each patient’s journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly consultations. This close monitoring alerts doctors of any weight loss plateaus, as well as any issue that may be hindering rapid and successful weight loss, allowing the professionals to identify and resolve these barriers before they complicate the diet plan.



An impressive array of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements that are essential to safe and successful dieting are available to clients. These products cannot be found on store shelves and are available by prescription only to qualified patients. Manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, all prescription products are manufactured using the highest quality standards.



Because the company offers patients the purest, prescription grade quick weight loss medications, uniquely designed hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual needs and a level of support and personalized service that cannot be duplicated by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most reliable and trusted quick weight loss program in the country.



At a fraction of the cost of other medically supervised weight loss plans, Diet Doc has an hCG diet plan that will fit comfortably into almost any budget making medically directed, safe and successful weight loss available to anyone who needs it.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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