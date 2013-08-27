Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Learning how to develop a clean eating meal and snack plan takes time and energy that many dieters in Ft Lauderdale may not have. But, Florida dieters do understand the importance of combining clean eating with successful weight loss tips and supplements to create the ideal hCG diet plan that will help them to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans now offer their clients convenience and ease throughout their fat loss journey with highly trained weight management coaches that guide patients with weight loss tips and personalized new clean eating meal and snack plans. These unique hCG diet plans have successfully helped thousands of patients across the United States lose weight quickly and sustain their weight over time.



During the initial stage of Diet Doc’s clean eating programs, patients will continue consuming the high calorie, high fat foods they have grown accustomed to. This part of the hCG diet plan may seem counter intuitive, but patients are actually creating a store of calories that will help them comfortably transition to the second stage of their program. Because the second stage of Diet Doc hCG diet plans includes a reduction in caloric intake, following weight loss tips and consuming a high amount of calories in the days leading up to stage two will eliminate any weakness or fatigue patients would normally experience when reducing calories.



Patients will also work with a Diet Doc physician to determine which diet pills and supplements will best enhance the proven weight loss tips and allow the patient to see more rapid results. Physicians will provide patients with a prescription, valid for one year, so that the patient can order their pills and supplements over the phone or the internet at any point during their program. These supplements work flawlessly with the patient’s personalized clean eating diet because they control the patient’s urges to overindulge in fatty, processed foods and allow the patient to choose healthier, cleaner foods instead. Once the patient is able to step back and reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits, following a clean eating diet will become easy and comfortable.



Combining a clean eating diet with Diet Doc’s proven weight loss tips and supplements allows patients to comfortably consume fewer calories and begin burning excess fat for fuel for their body. Once patients enter this stage of their hCG diet plan, they will begin seeing excess and embarrassing fat quickly melt away. How long a patient remains in the third stage of their program depends on how well their body responds to the weight loss tips provided by the Diet Doc team.



Clients can feel confident that they will quickly reach their fat loss goals because their progress is continuously monitored along the way. Should the patient desire faster results, their Diet Doc physician can safely modify their supplements and diet pills to increase the speed that fat is melting away. As noted in a recent in-house survey, this unique protocol designed specifically for Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans has helped an overwhelming majority of patients quickly lose weight without negative side effects like nagging hunger or cravings.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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