Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Diet Doc offers the most advanced medical weight loss with ever-improving prescription only hCG diet plans, found to produce weight loss of over one pound per day. In an effort to offer the most advanced hCG diet plans nationwide, and adapt to ever-changing trends and technologies, Diet Doc is able to offer their medical weight loss, including a prescription hCG diet plan nationwide via the Telemedicine system. With the aid of new technology, patients all over America can now consult with a Diet Doc in-house physician, receive a complimentary consultation and medical evaluation, and if an hCG diet plan is desired to lose weight, receive prescriptions for any of Diet Doc's proprietary diet aids.



Telemedicine now allows patients to connect with the best suited physicians, regardless of physical location. This technology more efficiently permits those who would otherwise not have access to certain medical services the ability to compare and more thoroughly consider medical weight loss options. Patients across the nation now have access to the industry leading weight loss physicians at Diet Doc, along with the most successful version of the hCG diet in the country. The Telemedicine system directly aids both patient and physician; consumers have access to the best health care and medical weight loss without regard for geographic location, and physicians can offer patients a superior weight loss experience. When a business can take advantage of technology to connect with a larger swatch of patrons, both business and customer benefit. Consumers are now able to compare the most effective hCG diet plans and make a more educated decision concerning which is the best fit for them. The range of Telemedicine is nearly unlimited. Currently, almost any platform, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones have access to video conferencing technology, rendering Telemedicine the most convenient way to receive medical consultation by eliminating waiting rooms, doctor visits, and tailoring time around a physician's schedule.



With over a 97 percent success rate, the Diet Doc hCG diet plan offers clients a safe and effective alternative to costly or harmful alternatives. The original hCG diet protocol was initially developed by Dr. A.T. W. Simeons in the late 1950’s, who discovered that small doses of the hCG hormone was beneficial for safe weight loss. Since that time, the hCG diet plan has been significantly modified by Diet Doc, America's leader in hCG weight loss diets, to allow for an increase in caloric intake of up to 1250 daily. hCG, when used in combination with a high protein, low carbohydrate diet, like that offered by Diet Doc, is a proven effective treatment for obesity that is free from harmful side effects.



Each patient initially receives a comprehensive evaluation, easily conducted via telephone or Skype, by Diet Doc’s professional medical team. Medical history, weight loss goals, and lifestyle are taken into consideration when personally designing the patient’s individualized diet plan. Diet Doc’s health advisor will be in constant contact with the patient to monitor progress and to offer unlimited support and encouragement during the patient’s diet journey. Diet Doc’s goal is to encourage the best weight loss while also promoting healthy food choices. Patients that complete the hCG weight loss plan can lose weight rapidly without the expense and potential long-term risks and side effects associated with other diet plans. Those battling obesity will significantly benefit from an hCG diet plan and enjoy a healthier quality of life.



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective results, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making losing weight affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telemedicine system in America.



