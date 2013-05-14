Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Although obesity is associated with an increased risk for several malignant tumors, the association between obesity and esophageal adenocarcinoma, a type of esophageal cancer, is stronger than that for other obesity-related tumors. Studies have revealed that overweight and obese people are almost twice as likely as those of normal and healthy weight to develop this deadly disease.



Although the relationship between obesity and esophageal cancer is not well understood, it is known that those who are overweight or obese have a higher incidence of Barrett Esophagus and gastroesophageal reflux disease, both of which are linked to an increased risk for developing esophageal cancer. Those that choose to lose weight will reduce the risk for developing esophageal cancer, as well as a multitude of other types of cancer tumors. Diet Doc has created hCG diet plans that are designed to promote the safest and most effective method of fast weight loss to help those that are obese and overweight reduce the risk for developing weight related malignant tumors.



In 1954, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons created the original hCG diet, providing patients with low doses of the hormone, hCG, while consuming a 500-calorie per day diet. Simeons theorized that this combination would cause the body to burn "abnormal" or stored fat. The blend of the diet and hCG administration was successful in providing fast weight loss; however, decades of scientific research has determined that the low caloric intake was not sufficient to sustain the needs of the body. Diet Doc has modernized and modified Dr. Simeons original hCG diet by allowing patients to rapidly lose weight in a safe and healthy manner by consuming a less restrictive calorie regimen, incorporating a wider range of nutritious foods, and medically supervising the administration of prescription hCG.



Personal and medical information obtained during a comprehensive, yet uncomplicated, evaluation and doctor consultation allows the professional weight loss team to create hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient, fitting comfortably into their lifestyle and specific to their personal nutritional needs. hCG is available by prescription and typically administered once daily. This powerful blend revs and resets the metabolism, promoting the safest and most rapid weight loss by instructing the body to target years of stored fat, releasing this fat into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. The newly released fat is typically stored and trapped in the most difficult to lose areas of the body resulting in 97% of Diet Doc clients losing one pound or more per day with noticeable loss in the thigh, hip, underarm and belly areas.



Diet Doc's all-inclusive, patient specific hCG diet plans include unlimited support and guidance, with a team of expert weight loss professionals available Monday through Saturday via phone or email. As well as medically supervising each patient's diet journey, weight loss progress is monitored on a weekly basis. These discussions will assist the professional staff to discern any diet related discomfort and make adjustments to the patient's hCG diet plan.



Experts agree that losing excess weight is always beneficial to one's physical and emotional health and reduces the risk of a myriad of weight related diseases, including certain types of cancer. Diet Doc's supportive team of fast weight loss professionals remain committed to providing each patient with the safest and most successful weight loss journey available and work hand in hand before, during and even after the initial fat has disappeared to assure long term weight maintenance and a more active and satisfying future. By formulating the nation's leading prescription hCG diet plans, Diet Doc is quickly becoming the most reliable diet in the country.



Diet Doc is available nationwide via Telemedicine, enabling a future of good health by losing excess weight, possible for those in even the remotest areas of the nation. Call today to speak to a professional weight loss specialist and to join the thousands of Americans who have reduced their cancer risk by losing unhealthy excess weight.



