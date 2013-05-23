Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease has become the number one cause of death in America today and is the leading cause of death in women over 40 years old. More than 400,000 women die in the United States each year of heart disease, translating into approximately one death every minute. Seven factors are considered to profile the status of the cardiovascular system, with cholesterol ranking number one on the list. Many people are under the false assumption that if cholesterol levels are good, this assures a healthy heart and cardiovascular system; however, approximately one half of all heart attack victims have normal cholesterol levels.



Diet Doc physicians consult with countless clients suffering from metabolic syndrome with blood panels revealing red flags associated with heart disease. Dr. Rao, Medical Director for Diet Doc says, “By reducing visceral fat with a safe and effective diet plan, and attaining a healthy weight, these clients are able to reverse many of the risk factors associated with heart disease. Without addressing abdominal fat, cardiac patients face an uphill battle because of the impact of this type of fat on heart disease.”



At Diet Doc, cardiovascular patients are provided customized, heart healthy hCG diet plans designed to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of weight related diseases. Subsequent to a detailed, yet uncomplicated, medical evaluation and physician consultation, certified nutritionists create personalized diet plans that are customized to each patient's medical needs. Prescription hCG will be dispensed, typically administered once daily, to be used in conjunction with the heart healthy diet plans. Decades of research have revealed that this powerful combination has the ability to stimulate the brain to trigger, release, and efficiently burn stored and trapped fat. With the capability of burning a pound or more of fat per day, patients are reducing their bad cholesterol levels, avoiding countless weight related disease risks and looking and feeling better than ever before.



Diet Doc has become the nation's leader in medically supervised fast weight loss by creating hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient and their individual circumstances. Each patient's weight loss experience is supervised and monitored by doctors that are trained in the science of healthy and fast weight loss. The dedicated and compassionate staff of professionals is available for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to assure that dieters are never alone in the struggle to improve their health by losing excess weight. By providing each patient with the education and tools to continue to make healthy food choices, patients are not only achieving their fast weight loss goals, but are also maintaining long term weight management for long-term good health while reducing the risk for countless weight-related diseases, including heart disease.



Diet Doc has guided thousands of Americans toward a future of improved health. Diet plans are created specific to each patient's medical needs and for those who want to lose those last tough 10 pounds before summer, to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to recapture lost health.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg