Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Diet Doc unveils their improved hCG diet plans that are capable of producing fast weight loss just in time for dieters to fit comfortably and confidently into beachwear this season. Benefiting from decades of scientific research, the professional weight loss experts at Diet Doc have successfully developed the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, now improved to more closely tailor results to each patient and thoughtfully designed to allow patients to lose excess fat, both rapidly and safely for a great summer beach body.



Diet Doc has tirelessly worked to improve upon the original, outdated hCG diet. Dr. A.T.W. Simeons'1950s version of the hCG diet limited the dieter’s caloric intake to 500 calories per day. While patients were successful in weight loss, the low calorie diet was not sufficient to sustain the body and posed significant health risks. Diet Doc has made improvements and modifications to the original hCG diet by allowing the patient to consume more than double the daily caloric intake than that of the original diet, while also allowing the patient to incorporate a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices during dieting. The company continues to add benefit to the diet plans by providing 100% pure prescription grade hCG, typically administered once daily, that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. This potent combination has helped thousands of Americans successfully and safely lose unwanted and unhealthy excess fat, with 97% of clients boasting results of more than a pound per day with no major side effects.



Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation, followed by a doctor consult, both of which can be accomplished via Skype or telephone from the comfort of the patient's own home, personalized diet plans are created by certified nutritionists and uniquely tailored in order to achieve optimal weight loss based on each patient's lifestyle, medical history and nutritional needs. Available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only, hCG is available in three easy to use varieties; injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Because of the convenience of painless injectable hCG solution, coupled with its ability to produce more rapid weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting, this method of hCG delivery continues to be the most popular and successful among patients.



Prescription hCG, combined with Diet Doc’s customized diet plans signals the hypothalamus to target, release and burn stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream. The body then uses this fat as its primary source of energy. This process is called ketosis, and is the most efficient way to lose weight fast. Years of stored fat are typically trapped in the most difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. By following the prescription hCG diet plan guidelines, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in these most stubborn and difficult to lose areas. Dieters are labeling Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans the best method of losing excess weight and are boasting a loss of a pound or more per day without experiencing hunger, cravings, or energy loss. In fact, because injectable hCG solution is enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, most patients are reporting an increase in energy while dieting.



Dieters are never alone during the journey to enjoy a healthier and more active lifestyle by losing excess weight. With constant communication, each diet experience is medically supervised, monitored, guided and encouraged by compassionate and dedicated fast weight loss experts who are available 6 days per week via email or phone.



Diet Doc urges everyone that has been unsuccessful in weight loss in the past to call today. Get ready to look better, feel better and feel more confident and comfortable in beachwear this summer by joining the thousands of satisfied clients that have successfully and safely lost excess pounds and inches by following the nation's leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans.



