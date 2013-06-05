Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG diet plans more effective, as well as more convenient, making life-changing weight loss and a healthier future within anyone’s grasp. With the ability to reach those in even the most remote areas of the country by utilizing Skype, telephone, and other internet options, Diet Doc has made losing weight simpler and more convenient than ever.



One of the first weight loss companies to join this new revolution in healthcare, Diet Doc now offers patients the convenience of joining the thousands who have already achieved their weight loss goals by following the prescription hCG diet plans, from the comfort of their own home.



Diet Doc employs a structured Telehealth system to make their prescription hCG diet plans more accessible to those who need it, anyone trying to lose a final 10 pounds to those who must lose significant weight in order to restore good health. Prospective patients must first complete a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation during which a Diet Doc physician considers a number of factors, including age, gender, lifestyle, and medical history. If deemed eligible for hCG diet plans, a certified nutritionist creates a customized diet and nutrition plan that is unique to each patient's personal nutritional and dietary needs and compatible to medical concerns, fitting comfortably into each patient's lifestyle. These comprehensive prescription hCG diet plans ensure that each patient experiences the safest and most effective weight loss, usually exceeding a pound per day, with no adverse side effects.



With the launch of the new Telehealth initiative, patients receive personalized attention with the clinical staff being easily accessible via phone and e-mail and available Monday through Saturday for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



To further add to the convenience of this revolutionized new hCG diet plan, videoconferencing eliminates the need for follow-up visits to the clinic, saving time and money while offering improved and easy accessibility. Each patient's progress is medically supervised and closely monitored through weekly communication.



The addition of Telehealth is making fast weight loss easier than ever before. By shifting their focus to the numerous possibilities that Telehealth offers, Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG weight loss diets available nationwide. Diet Doc’s physicians and nutritionists can reach out to a patient in any location using advanced technology like videoconferencing to eliminate all geographical and communication barriers.



With the goal to make Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans accessible to as many patients as possible, this technology-based diet plan offers everyone the opportunity to look and feel better than ever before and to enjoy a future of improved health by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg