Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- It is no mystery that carrying extra pounds can lead to serious health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and even some forms of cancer. Hearing health is not commonly discussed in association with obesity; however, being overweight can significantly affect the health of the ears and can result in irreversible damage and hearing loss.



The inner ear is a complex system of semi-circular fluid-filled tubes and nerve endings. The auditory hair cells, located within the inner ear, are sensory receptors and responsible for detecting sound. Because this intricate system relies heavily on healthy blood flow and oxygen, being obese can restrict the flow of blood, placing a huge strain on the walls of the capillaries, making it difficult for the hair cells to efficiently perform their duties.



High blood pressure, a direct result of obesity, can also increase the risk of developing hearing loss. Those that suffer from high blood pressure may experience tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, and sensitivity to noise, increasing the risk for developing noise-induced hearing loss. Because the hair cells in the inner ear are not capable of regenerating, damaged hair cells result in permanent hearing loss.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc has created the nation’s leading medically supervised, prescription strength diet plans and has guided thousands toward achieving their weight loss goals while reducing the risk of developing a myriad of weight related health issues. The Diet Doc team of board certified physicians, nurses and nutritionists is committed to teaching their clients in San Francisco and across the nation how to lose weight fast and also how to sustain their natural balanced weight in the future.



Qualified weight loss patients will benefit from diet plans that are uniquely designed by certified nutritionists along with prescription hCG. This powerful combination promotes natural and fast weight loss in addition to virtually eliminating between-meal hunger and the typical loss of energy associated with low calorie dieting. These prescription hCG diets produce fast weight loss, with patients boasting results of up to five pounds per week, noticing weight loss within days of beginning the diet and trimming pounds and inches from the typical problem areas like the hips, underarms, belly and thighs.



Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a significant positive effect on one’s overall general health, reducing the risk for a host of weight related diseases and conditions, including hearing loss. Following a physician-monitored prescription hCG diet plan encourages healthy weight loss while promoting improved eating habits that patients can carry with them throughout the years, leading to a future of good health and sustained weight maintenance.



Unlimited consultation, support and encouragement is available 6 days per week via email or phone with the dedicated fast weight loss staff who are eager to offer personalized guidance and care throughout each patient’s weight loss journey. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, interested patients without access to a weight loss clinic in San Francisco, can simply call Diet Doc to schedule a complimentary and confidential telephone consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg