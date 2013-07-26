Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Of the ever-growing list of health issues related to excess weight, urinary incontinence is one that can be reversed by losing those excess pounds. Stress, mixed and urgency are among the three types of urinary incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence generally occurs when an increase in abdominal pressure, like a laugh or a sneeze, forces urine out of the bladder. Urgency urinary incontinence occurs when bladder contraction forces urine outside of the bladder and mixed urinary incontinence is a combination of both stress and urgency. While it is not exactly known why extra weight causes urinary leakage, it is believed that the extra weight causes increased abdominal pressure, which forces urine out of the bladder. This extra weight can also lead to bladder muscle irritability and urgency incontinence. Studies have shown that the more excess weight one carries, the greater the risk of having or developing urinary leakage, with scientific studies showing that 60% of very heavy women suffer from this embarrassing and uncomfortable condition. Common procedures are in place to treat urinary incontinence, such as the sling, yet pose their own health risks and rarely treat the cause of the problem, focusing instead merely on the symptoms.



Decades of fast weight loss research have enabled the experts at Diet Doc to offer a more practical and sensible solution for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence. Prescription hCG diet plans are capable of burning up to five pounds per week, aiding in the relief of weight-related, embarrassing, and inconvenient urinary incontinence without the risk of invasive surgical procedures. Patients who follow the prescription hCG diet plan are losing pounds and inches and looking and feeling better than ever before while simultaneously avoiding numerous weight related conditions and diseases.



hCG is available to clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Due to the Telemedicine system however, patients seeking a weight loss clinic in Chicago Illinois can call the company and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s in-house physicians. The daily administration of medically supervised doses of prescription hCG, coupled with customized diet plans that are unique to each patient's nutritional needs, naturally stimulates the hypothalamus to trigger the release of years of trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. This powerful combination results in patients losing weight rapidly from the typically most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, relieving pressure on the bladder.



Studies show that carrying excess weight can increase the risk of developing stress urinary incontinence. The exciting news is that the impact of excess weight on urinary leakage seems to be reversible, this condition does not have to be permanent, and Diet Doc holds the key to healthy, safe and fast weight loss with prescription hCG diet plans without adverse side effects and without the risk of invasive surgical procedures. Diet Doc encourages anyone who needs to lose weight fast, even those in Chicago to call today for a free consultation to unlock the door to fast weight loss and freedom from embarrassing and uncomfortable stress urinary incontinence.



