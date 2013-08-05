Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Obesity is fast becoming an epidemic, contributing to a multitude of physical and mental health concerns. Because many scientists believe that obesity causes a chronic state of low-grade inflammation, it is this state of inflammation that may contribute to the development and/or worsening of numerous medical conditions, including chronic headaches. Maintaining a normal, healthy body weight is one key to longevity and enjoying an active and rewarding life free from chronic headaches.



Dr. Ann Scher, a headache researcher at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md, performed a study which connected body mass index to an increased number of migraine attacks. Following more than 1100 people, this study revealed that obese people were more likely to develop chronic daily headaches. It has also been suggested that those carrying abdominal, or belly, fat were at an increased risk for the development of headaches.



Benefiting from decades of scientific quick weight loss research, Diet Doc now offers the most advanced version of the original hCG diet, modernized and modified, and now able to trigger weight loss of almost one pound per day, or up to five pounds of fat per week, typically in the most difficult to lose areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, and thighs. Pure, prescription strength hCG, when coupled with nutrient-rich diet plans, has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to naturally target years of stored and trapped fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and quick weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hCG in relation to dieting. Diet Doc's nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized hCG diet plans, stripping off excess fat in a safe and natural way. Tailor made hCG diet plans, unique to each patient and their specific nutritional needs, are created to fit every lifestyle, addressing any health concern, including chronic headaches. The customized hCG diet plans, along with a Diet Doc hCG compatible recipe book, make meal planning simple, exciting, and interesting to follow.



Diet Doc makes hCG available to qualified clients by prescription only and subsequent to an extensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Available in three easy to use and convenient forms, patients may choose sublingual hCG tablets, oral hCG drops or painless injectable hCG solution, all available to patients nationwide, even if a weight loss clinic in Mississippi is not an option. Regardless of the method of delivery, those that follow the diet plan protocol will notice the rapid loss of pounds and inches without side effects.



Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone in Mississippi and across the nation, who wants to, or must lose weight fast in order to successfully and safely achieve improved overall health. The company now has the ability to reach patients in even the most remote locations in the country by utilizing the most current technology. Patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Jackson, Mississippi can begin their journey toward improved health simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



By providing 100% pure prescription products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S., hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient’s personal nutritional and medical needs, and service unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leading and most trusted prescription hCG diet plan provider in the country and has helped thousands avoid a multitude of weight related health issues, including chronic headaches, by losing weight naturally, quickly, and safely.



The professional weight loss experts encourage everyone that wants to lose weight today to call today and schedule a complementary and confidential consultation with a Diet Doc physician.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg