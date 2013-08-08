Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Experts agree that obesity can lead to countless medical conditions. Aside from being directly linked to heart disease, diabetes, stroke and even some forms of cancer, obesity may also exacerbate asthma attacks and increased instances of hospitalization for those who do suffer from this breathing disorder. Because obesity causes breathing problems that are similar to those associated with asthma, patients that are obese are also at a greater risk of being incorrectly diagnosed with asthma.



Several new studies now suggest that being obese may actually lead to the development of asthma. Because carrying excess weight forces one to take smaller breaths, the lungs are under-expanded causing the airways to become more narrow, constricted and irritated. It is widely recognized that this swelling and inflammation are known triggers for asthma attacks. In addition, those who are obese are more likely to experience acid reflux, also a trigger for asthma attacks as well as mimicking asthma symptoms. Another commonality among obese people is sleep apnea which is also associated with asthma-like symptoms, such as wheezing and shortness of breath. Research shows that obese people with asthma who lose weight by following a sensible, healthy diet are more likely to experience an improvement in their asthma symptoms.



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Subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consult, and based on this information, certified nutritionists at Diet Doc will customize hCG diet plans for those who want to lose 10 pounds all the way to those who have struggled to lose 100 pounds or more. The nutrient rich hCG diet plans allow the dieter to consume up to 1250 delicious calories per day and incorporate a wide range of healthy and delicious food choices that sustain the dieter’s interest. Pure hCG may be prescribed and is typically administered once daily to complement the tailor made hCG diet plans. This powerful combination signals the brain to target stores of trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Because weight loss is noticeable within days of following the hCG diet protocol, patients traditionally find themselves increasingly motivated to continue the diet plans and reach their weight loss goals.



The specially trained fast weight loss specialists at Diet Doc remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight successfully by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's journey with scheduled weekly communication to assure the safest and most effective diet experience available. Doctors, nurses and coaches are a phone call or an email away and are available 6 days per week and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during the transition to a healthier lifestyle leading to sustained long term weight maintenance.



hCG cannot be found in stores and is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients. By providing only pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s needs, and a level of service unequaled by competitors, the company has become the most trusted and reliable medically supervised fast weight loss program in the country.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most advanced and current technology, patients in even the most remote regions of the country have the opportunity to successfully and safely lose unwanted excess weight. Patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Philadelphia can begin their journey from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to begin the journey toward a healthier and more active lifestyle by avoiding weight related diseases and conditions, such as asthma, by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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