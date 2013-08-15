Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Because children mimic the actions of parents, those parents who maintain a healthy weight and encourage healthy food choices for their children are far more apt to have children who avoid childhood obesity, as well as future weight related disease and conditions. Recent studies confirm that up to 1 in 5 American children are overweight or obese, with numbers continuing to rise. Although children have fewer weight related health problems than adults, those that are overweight as children are at a higher risk of becoming overweight adults, placing these children at a higher risk of developing future weight related conditions and diseases.



Because shared family behaviors, such as eating and activity habits, seem to be one of the most common culprits of obesity among American children. Parents can help to prevent their children suffering from weight related physical and emotional conditions by instilling healthy eating habits and leading by example. Those parents that involve the entire family in healthy eating habits and setting good examples are far more likely to prevent their children from being overweight in childhood and adulthood.



Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG diet plans more effective, as well as more convenient, making life-changing weight loss and a healthier future within every parent’s grasp. By choosing healthy foods and losing excess weight with pure prescription hCG and individualized nutrition plans, Diet Doc helps parents lose excess weight while learning how to set a healthy example for children.



Parents who want to lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight can begin the journey simply by completing a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation during which a Diet Doc physician considers a number of factors, including age, gender, lifestyle, and medical history. If deemed eligible for the diet plans, a certified nutritionist designs a customized hCG diet and nutrition plan that is unique to each patient's personal nutritional and dietary needs and compatible with individual medical needs while fitting comfortably into each patient’s lifestyle. These comprehensive prescription hCG diet plans ensure that each patient experiences the safest and most effective weight loss with no adverse side effects reported.



Prescription hCG will be added to the hCG diet plans, typically administered once in the privacy of the patient’s own home, and is available in three easy to use and convenient varieties. This powerful combination turns the body into a fat burning machine by releasing stores of trapped fat, freeing it into the bloodstream and consuming this fat as the body’s primary energy source. Patients on Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans typically see results in areas of the body that are the most difficult to target, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. This is due to the ability of prescription hCG treatments to signal the hypothalamus to release these emergency fat stores first. Patients who follow the hCG diet plan are quickly noticing the loss of pounds and inches in these most stubborn areas.



One of the first fast weight loss companies to join the new revolution in healthcare, Diet Doc makes the opportunity to lose weight within everyone’s grasp by utilizing Skype and other internet options as well as telephone conferencing. By using the most current technology, even those patients who find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Wyoming can join the thousands that have already achieved their weight loss goals by following the prescription hCG diet plans from the comfort of their own home. To further add to the convenience of this revolutionary new hGC diet plan, videoconferencing eliminates the need for follow-up visits to the clinic, saving time and money while offering improved and easy accessibility. Every patient received weekly telephone calls from a Diet Doc nurse, ensuring effective diet management and continual results.



All patients receive personalized attention with the clinical staff being easily accessible via phone and e-mail and available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the hCG diet plan. Scheduled weekly communication allows the doctors to monitor weight loss, as well as identify and resolve any issues that may be hindering fast weight loss.



Childhood obesity is fast becoming an epidemic in America. Parents now have the opportunity to help their most important assets, their children, avoid suffering from future weight related diseases by leading by example. Diet Doc's goal is to make hCG diet plans accessible to as many patients as possible and to offer the opportunity for everyone to look and feel better than ever before and to enjoy a future of improved health by losing excess weight while setting a healthy example for children.



Diet Doc encourages anyone, in any part of the country, to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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