Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Diet Doc’s newly modified and modernized pure prescription hCG diet plans negates the need for endless yo-yo and fad dieting by allowing patients to burn old, stored and trapped fat quickly and safely. Scientifically designed to naturally promote healthy an hCG diet d fast weight loss, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans offer a simple and long term weight loss solution. The company's specially trained fast weight loss staff gently guides each patient toward a lifestyle change, providing the education, encouragement, support and tools to help patients continue to make healthy food choices, avoiding yo-yo and fad dieting and avoiding regaining to maintain a healthy weight balance.



Subsequent to a satisfactory detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation and Diet Doc in-house physician consult, and based on this information, certified nutritionists will customize nutrient rich diet plans created specifically for each patient's individual nutritional and dietary needs. Prescription hCG will be added to the diet program and is typically administered once daily while following the diet plans. This powerful hormone is made available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and is offered in three convenient varieties. Patients may choose sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops or painless prescription hCG injectable solution. Because injectable prescription hCG promotes more fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite, this method remains the most preferred among patients. Also enhanced with Vitamin B12, injectable hCG eliminates the normal loss of energy associated with dieting, resulting in Diet Doc patients losing excess fat quickly and safely without adverse side effects.



When the body is nourished with a diet high in carbohydrates and fats, the fats that are not burned are stored in the body, creating dangerous fat cells that accumulate around organs and in the tissues of the body. Prescription hCG, when coupled with the uniquely designed diet plans, signals the brain to target these fat reserves, triggering their release into the bloodstream to be used as the body's primary source of energy.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, combining the knowledge of specially trained fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, delivering specialized diet plans along with pure, prescription hCG, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands of Americans make the transition to freedom from unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



With a staff of qualified, fast weight loss experts eager to lend free and unlimited support, guidance and encouragement from beginning to end, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable medically supervised prescription hCG diet plan in the country.



Patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Phoenix Arizona can begin the journey by simply picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. By using the most current technology, Diet Doc has the ability to reach those patients in even the most remote areas of the country. Call the professional fast weight loss staff today to stop the yo-yo and fad dieting cycle and to schedule a free and confidential consultation to lose weight rapidly, safely and long term.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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