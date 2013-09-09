Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Studies performed at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health over the past two decades reveal that obesity may increase the risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and vascular dementia. Preventing or treating obesity at a younger age could play a major role in reducing the number of Americans affected by this disease by up to 20%.



Those who carry excess weight and have higher body fat content may be at an increased risk for developing a host of weight related conditions and diseases, including diabetes and vascular disease, both of which are associated with dementia. In addition, fatty tissue is the largest hormone-producing organ in the body, producing inflammatory molecules which may affect cognitive functioning. By treating or preventing obesity, these risks are drastically diminished.



Diet Doc offers medically supervised diet plans that offer everyone the opportunity to enjoy a longer, more active and more enjoyable life. The company’s prescription strength 100% pure hCG transforms the body into a fat burning machine when coupled with diet plans that are uniquely designed and compatible with each patient’s individual nutritional and dietary requirements. This powerful combination signals the brain to target stores of trapped fat, releasing this old fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Diet Doc patients are losing weight quickly, naturally and safely, increasing energy levels, increasing cognitive function and looking and feeling better than ever before.



In the 1950’s, researcher, A.T.W. Simeons discovered that the hormone hCG, which is naturally produced in the placenta of pregnant women, was effective in burning abnormal trapped fat when administered in low doses and combined with a very restrictive, 500-calorie per day diet. Although patients who successful in weight loss while following Simeons’ protocol, the low calorie diet was not sufficient to support the body and posed certain risks.



The professionals at Diet Doc do not support the outdated Simeons hCG diet plans. Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research and extracting the most significant elements from the original hCG diet, the company has become the nation’s leader in prescription fast weight loss by refining and modernizing the original hCG diet to promote more effective, safer and more rapid weight loss. Diet Doc individually designs each hCG diet plan, after an easy consultation via telephone or Skype, with a Diet Doc physician. These diet plans are specific to the individual nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs of each patient. Rich in essential nutrients and incorporating a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices, patients find the diet plans interesting and motivating. Typically administered once daily, qualified patients will be prescribed hCG to be used in conjunction with the tailor made diet plans. Available in three easy to use and convenient forms, painless injectable hCG solution remains the most preferred method of hCG application among patients, although some patients may prefer sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops.



Because each patient’s journey is monitored and supervised with scheduled weekly communication, the doctors are alerted of any weight loss plateaus or other issues that may be hindering fast weight loss, allowing them to make adjustments to the diet plan. Patients are never alone during their personal weight loss journey with a staff of specially trained fast weight loss experts available via email or phone for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Diet Doc strives to provide the most effective method of fast weight loss and is dedicated to the safest, most successful journey of each patient. With the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country via Skype or telemedicine, the company offers everyone the opportunity to lose excess weight to enjoy a longer and healthier life and to avoid the risk of developing weight related dementia in later years.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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