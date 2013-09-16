Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The professionals at Diet Doc are consistently searching for new ways to make achieving weight loss goals and reducing weight related health risks more convenient and less costly for everyone. By utilizing the most current technology, patients now have access to the country’s premiere prescription hCG diet plans from the comfort of their own home. One of the first weight loss companies to join this new revolution in healthcare, Diet Doc now has the ability to help those in even the most remote regions of the country, simply over the telephone or Skype.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective medically supervised hCG diet plan directly to patients' doors. To further add to the convenience of this revolutionized new hCG diet plan concept, videoconferencing eliminates the need for follow-up visits to local weight loss clinics, saving time and money while offering improved and easy accessibility.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to their prescription medication in relation to dieting. The company’s nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized hCG diet plans, stripping off excess fat in a safe and natural manner. Tailor made hCG diet plans, unique to each patient and their specific nutritional need, are designed to fit every lifestyle while addressing any health concern. Each program is uniquely developed with emphasis on achieving optimal results with focus on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance.



The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering hCG diet plans if results begin to taper. Scheduled weekly checkup calls assess weight loss progress, attitude and comfort status. This level of personalized service allows the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any barriers that may be preventing fast results. With experts available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, patients are never alone during the transition to improved health through fast weight loss.



The addition of Telehealth is making dieting easier than ever before. By shifting their focus to the numerous possibilities that Telehealth offers, Diet Doc has made their prescription hCG diet plans available nationwide, at a fraction of the cost of walk-in clinics. Diet Doc’s physicians and nutritionists can reach out to patients in any location using advanced technology like videoconferencing to eliminate all geographical and communication barriers. With the goal to make Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans accessible to as many patients as possible, this technology-based hCG diet plan offers everyone the opportunity to look and feel better than ever before and to enjoy a future of improved health by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc encourages anyone, in any part of the country, to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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