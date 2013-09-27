Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Tired of disguising excess fat with baggy clothing? Thinking that a flat belly and lean body are a thing of the past? The experts at Diet Doc are prepared to help everyone lose excess fat to enjoy a more active and healthy future while feeling more comfortable and confident in summer fashion.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, those who desire fast weight loss can begin their journey from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer, and beginning Diet Doc’s new and improved individually tailored hCG diet plans. Following a satisfactory medical evaluation and physician consultation, nutrient rich and delicious hCG diet plans will be created by certified nutritionists, considerate of individual nutritional and medical needs. hCG will be prescribed in small regulated doses to be used in conjunction with the uniquely designed diet plans. This powerful combo results in the brain receiving a signal to target old, stored and trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the primary source of energy resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss.



Dieters who follow the Diet Doc prescription hCG protocol are boasting a noticeable weight loss of nearly a pound per day, and within days of beginning the hCG diet plans, without significant side effects, looking and feeling better than ever before and fitting confidently into their wardrobe. Because the experts at Diet Doc remain committed to providing the safest and most successful weight loss experience, each patient’s journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication. This individualized attention allows the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other issues that may be stalling or prohibiting fast weight loss.



Available via phone or email, the board certified doctors, nurses, nutritionists and consultants are available 6 days per week and are eager to lend unlimited support, encouragement and guidance through each phase of the diet journey. The staff is dedicated to providing everyone who wants to lose weight fast, the tools and education to achieve their weight loss goals, as well as to maintain long term health and sustain a healthy weight balance long after the initial fat has disappeared.



Diet Doc believes that everyone should have the privilege of walking with pride and confidence by successfully accomplishing their personal weight loss goals. By providing uniquely designed and personalized hCG diet plans, pure prescription hCG administered from the privacy of the dieter’s own home, support and guidance as well as a level of support unequaled by competitors, Diet Doc has had the honor of helping thousands to enjoy freedom from the burden of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Please call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation to begin the transition into a leaner, slimmer and more confident body and mind by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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