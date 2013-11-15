Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Many diets restrict dieters to vegetables, coupled with at least 30 minutes of daily exercise, Some claim that this will, not only reduce stress levels, but will also generate weight loss. One study showed that, after five years, participants lost an average of 24 pounds on similar diet plans. The major drawback of a popular diet plan is that the diet must be prepared to consume only beans, fruits and vegetables and very little dairy, while avoiding all meats, oils and sugars. Many dieters will have extreme difficulty consuming a diet based wholly on vegetables, as this restriction can cause undesirable side effects.



Alternatively, patients who follow Diet Doc’s medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans boast the noticeable loss of pounds and inches, typically within days of following the diet plans while enjoying a nourishing, nutritious and tasty nutrition plan that incorporates a wide range of healthy food choices, including lean animal proteins, making it more attractive to those who do not wish to switch to vegetarianism. The prescription hCG diet plans encourage dieters to consume up to 750-1250 calories per day while refraining from any strenuous exercise routines.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans and competitors both encourage healthy food choices, however, Diet Doc goes a step further to assure the foods chosen are, not only nourishing and nutritious, but that they fit comfortably into each patient’s normal routine and lifestyle making the adaption smoother and more natural, leading patients to long term comfortable weight loss. Certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to design patient specific diet plans that are based on each patient’s age, gender, activity level and anticipated weight loss goals, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting snugly into the dieter’s personal lifestyle.



Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation, patients will be prescribed 100% pure hCG, never homeopathic or synthetic hCG. The addition of this powerful and natural hormone provides the major distinction between just eating healthy and receiving the extra boost needed for weight loss acceleration. The customized and uniquely designed hCG diet plans, when coupled with prescription hCG, sends a powerful signal to the brain to target stores of old, trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. This powerful combination turns the body into a fat burning machine and typically results in the rapid and noticeable loss of pounds and inches in the most difficult and stubborn areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



The prescription hCG treatments help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to lose weight permanently in accordance with each patient’s body type. Because the hCG diet plans are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that motivate even further weight loss.



Diet Doc provides each patient with a personalized, all inclusive diet experience. Each patient’s journey is supervised by the staff of board certified fast weight loss physicians and progress is monitored through weekly scheduled checkup calls. This level of personal service enables the doctors to rapidly identify weight loss plateaus and to make adjustments, while resolving any other roadblocks that may be inhibiting fast weight loss.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping everyone lose unhealthy excess weight. By making informed and educated decisions and choosing the diet plan that fits most comfortably into each patient’s lifestyle, everyone can achieve safe and fast weight loss success.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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