Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Most parents would do almost anything to protect the health of their children and a new study may now give them another reason to worry about the obesity epidemic among America’s overweight children. According to researchers with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, overweight girls may begin entering puberty much sooner than children of average weight that follow a low fat diet or are highly active. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans can help overweight Adults quickly shed excess weight and vastly improve their weight-related health. By combining a low fat diet with natural, prescription hCG treatments, Diet Doc has helped thousands of their patients easily lose weight without cravings, weakness or fatigue. When parents adopt healthy habits, their children do as well, and this is the focus of Diet Doc’s new hCG diet plans, to help parents lose weight and establish healthy habits for their children.



Dr. Frank Biro, and his team of researchers, found that girls with a higher body mass index might actually begin developing breasts more than a year before thinner, average weight children. According to Biro, “The girls who are obese are clearly maturing earlier. BMI is, we found, the biggest single factor for the onset of puberty.” While this research provides parents with surprising information, parents of all overweight Adults, not just girls, should be concerned. Other recent studies have shown that boys are also entering into puberty much more quickly than in decades past. And, about 17 percent of U.S. children and teens, or some 12.5 million kids, are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Diet Doc understands that parents need help in encouraging their overweight children to follow a low fat diet to lose weight, and offer their clients natural, prescription hCG treatments that melt excess fat from the body while helping to control the appetite. Each potential patient will consult with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine whether they are a good candidate for prescription hCG diet plans and identify which treatments and supplements will best aid them in quickly losing embarrassing excess weight. During their initial consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s fat burning and appetite suppressing treatments and can easily order their supplies over the phone or the internet without having to worry about the time and expense of traveling to a diet clinic – something that other prescription hCG programs require.



And, because these treatments work best when combined with a healthy, low fat diet, all patients speak with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to design a meal and snack plan that works for them. Considering the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences, nutritionists create a low fat diet that helps with fast weight loss while also leaving them feeling full and satisfied. Diet Doc also understands that overcoming cravings in order to stick with a low fat diet can be challenging and uses their prescription hCG diet treatments as a way to control the appetite and overcome cravings. Following this exclusive weight loss protocol allows patients to safely, easily and rapidly shed unwanted weight and begin leading happier, healthier lives overall.



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