Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- With so many diets available to consumers these days, it is becoming ever more difficult to decide which one offers the best results with the fewest side effects. A new diet from France offers a high protein weight loss solution that is apparently a well kept secret of French women. The Dukan diet has 4 stages or phases, which during each a strict diet must be followed according to diet directives. This seems simple enough, as many weight loss plans offer some type of phased diet aimed at getting the body to enter its optimal fat burning stage. The first stage of this popular Dukan diet recommends the consumption of high protein foods exclusively, such as egg whites and lean meat. But all attention garnered by the Dukan diet is not necessarily positive. There is growing concern over the first phase's protein only restrictions. Specifically, the first phase of the diet recommends that dieters consume only protein for two to seven days. Diet Doc provides customized nutrition consisting of the most proven hCG diet plans combined into a master nutrition plan, and prescription strength hCG treatments as a healthy alternative to the excessively protein-packed Dukan diet. An hCG diet from Diet Doc guarantees fast results without malnutrition, health risks, or repetitious consumption of the same boring foods for weeks on end.



Diet Doc developed a prescription hCG diet as an alternative to risky protein only, phase-heavy fad diets. Before beginning a safe medically supervised regimen, Diet Doc medically screens their clients and then tailors a nutrition plan around each client's overall health and diet goals. The hCG diet does not lead to malnutrition, because it incorporates a physician balanced meal plan with healthy and nutritious diet foods, some of which are proprietary to Diet Doc Weight Loss and specifically designed for optimal congruence with prescription hCG treatments from Diet Doc.



Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao describes this diet as "a ketogenic diet that is considered to be a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet, similar to what athletes use. We found this to be the healthiest and most effective diet to use for fast weight loss results,” Many studies have been conducted on the efficiency of a well monitored prescription hCG diet for quick weight loss. Dr. Harry A. Gusman, M.D. conducted studies on the original hCG diet initially developed in 1954 and found it to be "the most productive and safe approach to the best weight loss." Using modern nutritional science, Diet Doc has vastly increased caloric intake prescribed in the original hCG diet from 500 daily, to a more healthy and balanced 1200 maximum daily calories, making Diet Doc the most modernized and safest version of the hCG diet plan. Thus, unlike the popular Dukan diet, or other protein high diets, clients never run the risk of malnourishment, protein related illness, or any other side effects while on the hCG diet.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing (at) DietDoc (dot) info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet-plan/



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg