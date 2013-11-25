Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Since the Country Music Awards, weight loss news headlines have been filled with stories on celebrities’ new, slimmer figure, which they often credit to a healthy diet filled with vegetables and lean proteins, and above all else, the luxury of a personal trainer. But, as many dieters are aware, sticking with a belly fat burning diet can be challenging and can be easily disrupted by cravings and excessive hunger. Unlike celebrities, most dieters do not have access to personal trainers or nutritionists that can help them eliminate belly fat and choose healthy foods for a thinner figure. Fortunately, Diet Doc considered this when developing their hCG diet plans and include belly fat burning, hCG diet treatments to control cravings for fast, easy weight loss. And, because Diet Doc understands the importance of a strong support system during any weight loss journey, they also offer unlimited consultations, six days per week, with their team of weight management experts.



Patients who are eager to eliminate belly fat like a celebrity only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc understands that many of their clients are not celebrities and do not have the time or money necessary for constant travel to a fast weight loss clinic for consultations and meetings or personal trainers. Therefore, Diet Doc offers all consultations completely through telemedicine, allowing their clients to receive the quality guidance and treatment they need in order to eliminate belly fat in the comfort and privacy of their own home.



Immediately following this initial consultation, patients will begin working with a certified nutritionist who will educate and counsel their clients on the importance of choosing healthy, low calorie foods that encourage the body to burn belly fat for fuel. By designing a healthy meal plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, patients are more likely to maintain their hCG diet and feel comfortable during their transition to a healthier lifestyle. And, similar to celebrities, patients will have unlimited access to their nutritionist should they have questions about belly fat burning foods, desire additional low calorie recipes or simply need encouragement or support.



Combining their tailored meal plan with Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments helps patients see fast weight loss results and also significantly decreases cravings and excessive hunger. By acting as a powerful appetite suppressant, hCG diet treatments allow patients to easily make healthier food choices and forgo the fatty, processed foods that they have become accustomed to. This fast and easy approach to losing weight has already helped thousands of patients across the United States, many of those clients reach their weight loss goals without any negative side effects or harmful consequences. And, because of the amazing results seen after completing Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, they have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg