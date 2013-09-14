Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- People are constantly searching for the most effective ways to achieve their best weight loss goals as safely and rapidly as possible. Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer their patients the opportunity to not only lose weight fast, but also offer a comfortable transition to a slimmer figure by incorporating the most advanced diet pills available on today’s market. Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize hCG treatments and 7-Keto DHEA, among many other diet pills, to burn excess fat while actively suppressing the patient’s appetite so that they can consume fewer calories and quickly reach their best weight loss goals.



Once prescribed by a Diet Doc physician, patients will receive their hCG treatments through the mail to administer in the privacy of their own home. Patients using hCG diets can choose to receive their treatments as oral drops, diet pills in the form of sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution. Whichever form is most accessible to the patient, once beginning their treatments they will experience a decrease in their uncontrollable appetite which will allow the patient to reevaluate their eating habits and start to incorporate healthier foods conducive to reaching best weight loss goals. When used as a best weight loss aid for Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, these treatments will also mobilize excess and embarrassing fat supplies and quickly eliminate them from the patient’s body.



Another popular choice for diet pills is Diet Doc’s 7-Keto DHEA, which helps fat burn by increasing the patient’s metabolism and thyroid function. Often featured on the television as miracle diet pills, 7-Keto DHEA utilizes the hormone dehydroepiandrosterone to increase the active thyroid hormone T3, and patients experience an increase in metabolism, fat burning potential, and achieve their best weight loss naturally.



By now combining all natural 7-keto DHEA diet pills with a healthy meal and snack plan created specifically around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preference, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of patients achieve their best weight loss goals. Once patients experience a decrease in appetite, they will easily be able to consume fewer calories with less between-meal snacking and develop a taste for healthy foods that are low in fat, sugar and carbohydrates. Certified nutritionists will also work with patients to explain the importance of consuming foods low in carbohydrates and high in protein so that the patient will feel full and satisfied without experiencing weight gain.



This uniquely developed protocol has made Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management because it allows patients to successfully lose weight fast while also teaching them how to sustain their weight loss for the future. Diet Doc is committed to using hCG diets to help patients create healthier, happier futures for themselves and their families, naturally and safely with high grade products and services.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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