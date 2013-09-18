Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Diet Doc’s hCG diets aim to relieve their patients of these negative effects by helping them achieve their best weight loss and create happier, healthier lifestyles overall. Because of soaring health care and health insurance costs, many companies have started to follow a money saving trend that rewards a healthy lifestyle. But a new study looked at how these health insurance incentives are framed to see if weight-based stigma would affect whether subjects accepted them or not. Weight-based stigma is, unfortunately, found in many parts of life and can cause low self-esteem and contribute to poor social relationships, among other negative side effects.



As reported on by Medical News Today, during this new study, researchers from the University of California asked study participants to pretend that they were employers choosing a health insurance plan and had to decide between a plan that charged overweight employees more or a plan that charged average weight employees less. Their results showed that, although the two health insurance plans were functionally-equivalent, participants that demonstrated high levels of bias against overweight or obese people were more likely to pick the health insurance plan that charged overweight employees more. In some circumstances, when the health insurance policy meant financial costs for the company, study participants still tended to opt for the health insurance plan that charged overweight employees more.



The results of this study show a continuing trend for bias against overweight or obese individuals and may have more people looking for ways to reach their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped thousands of patients lose weight fast from its clinic in San Diego, and nationwide with the uniqueness of its individually designed hCG diet plans which combine healthy eating with education on proper nutrition and low calorie meals and effective, prescription diet pills.



Those accustomed to consuming high-calorie, high-fat meals may find reducing their caloric intake to attain their best weight loss challenging; therefore, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans include an initial “loading phase” within their hCG diets to make the transition more comfortable. During the first few days of the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, patients will continue to consume high-fat, high-calorie foods to prepare their bodies for a healthy reduction in caloric intake. This initial loading phase prevents fatigue during the next phase of dieting, a low calorie regimen. While transitioning to stage two of hCG diets, patients will have extra calories to burn in order to avoid fatigue or weakness.



For the remainder of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, patients will work closely with physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists to learn the skills necessary for creating a healthy diet and lifestyle. All hCG diets are developed around the individual patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences, so patients find the transition to their best weight loss comfortable and natural. Diet Doc clients will also have unlimited access to a team of weight management experts, via its clinic in San Diego and available nationwide with the ease of a telephone call, to have their questions answered and their weight loss closely monitored. Diet Doc’s goal is to help patients lose weight fast and safely to create a happy, healthy life free from weight-based stigma and stereotypes.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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