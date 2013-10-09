Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- People in Seattle have been searching for the most effective way to rid themselves of excess and embarrassing body fat and now dieters nationwide, including dieters in Seattle, have access to Diet Doc’s best weight loss programs and hCG diet treatments. In an effort to bring their best weight loss programs to those who most need them, Diet Doc offers their services completely through telemedicine, holding private consultations over the phone and internet and shipping supplements and hCG diet treatments directly to the patient’s front door. Following this unique telemedicine protocol has allowed Diet Doc’s best weight loss programs to help thousands of people across the United States eliminate body fat and begin leading healthier, more active lives.



Diet Doc understands that many people within our country badly need the care and guidance of health care professionals trained in the most effective methods for removing stored body fat. But, they also understand that traveling to a diet clinic takes time and money that many people may not have, especially when those people live far away from larger cities. Diet Doc created their best weight loss model around this principle and became dedicated to serving clients regardless of their location. Once a potential patient contacts the Diet Doc team, all he or she will need to do is complete a confidential, online health questionnaire to provide Diet Doc physicians with a clear medical history. Physicians use this information to determine whether there are any underlying issues, such as an internal imbalance or improperly functioning organs that could be contributing to an increase in body fat. This initial consultation, and all consultations following, take place over the phone or internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home.



During this initial consultation, the patient will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive supplements, diet pills and hCG diet treatments. And, although each patient will receive a personalized best weight loss program tailored to their specific health and body fat needs, many patients will begin utilizing the naturally powerful hCG diet treatments to target body fat in hard to reach areas of the body that have proven to be largely unresponsive to diet change alone. Patients can choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as an oral drop, as a sublingual tablet or as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12. Whichever form the patient chooses, they can feel confident that their hCG diet treatment will immediately begin to flush excess body fat from their stomach, thighs and underarms, leaving the patient with a slimmer, sexier figure.



Diet Doc is dedicated to providing their clients with the highest quality of ingredients and, to ensure this quality, produces their best weight loss treatments in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. A Certificate of Analysis detailing the quality of each treatment’s components as well as the levels of each active ingredient will accompany each shipment.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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