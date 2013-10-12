Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2013 -- Most patients in Florida looking to lose weight fast are especially interested in discovering the best method to burn belly fat and achieve a healthier, slimmer figure. Unfortunately, many of those people are realizing that simply changing their diet will not necessarily provide them with the results they are looking for or allow them to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet programs include exclusive hCG diet treatments that burn belly fat and work with a low fat diet in order to increase the speed that patients see excess and embarrassing fat melt away.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, a human hormone commonly referred to as hCG, is utilized in Diet Doc programs because of its ability to target fat in hard to reach areas of the body and rapidly burn belly fat. Naturally produced by pregnant women, hCG mobilizes stored fat and directs that fat to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. This process was first discovered during the early 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and, because using it in hCG diet treatments allowed patients to lose weight fast, it quickly became a popular tool to burn belly fat. But, Simeons encouraged his clients to combine their hCG diet treatments with a dangerously low caloric intake that, while allowing them to lose weight fast, put their health at risk.



Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s advanced health and medical understanding to offer their clients a safe and effective hCG diet program. Patients can choose to receive their treatments as an oral drop, a sublingual tablet or as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels. Whichever form the patient chooses, they can feel confident that they will lose weight fast and quickly burn belly fat. And, because of the advanced research, patients can consume a healthy caloric intake of almost double the original hCG diet programs and still lose weight fast.



Each potential patient will first consult with a Diet Doc physician to make sure that they are an appropriate candidate for hCG diet programs. Patients will also complete a confidential, online health and medical questionnaire to provide the physician with the patient’s health history and allow the physician to recommend and prescribe diet pills that will be most beneficial for the patient’s specific weight loss needs. After this consultation, patients will begin working with a certified nutritionist who will educate them on healthy food options that will complement their hCG diet treatments and allow them to burn belly fat faster.



The Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists is committed to helping their clients lose weight fast and begin leading happier, healthier lives. Each member of the Diet Doc team offers their services on an unlimited basis, six days per week, to answer questions or simply provide encouragement and support during the clients program. By following the Diet Doc fast weight loss protocol, thousands of patients across the United States, including many patients in Florida, have already successfully lost weight without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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