Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- As obesity statistics continue to climb, people across the United States are also seeing instances of disease increase and are beginning to see the importance for weight loss and its connection to cancer awareness. Public health groups have stressed the connection between disease and weight gain and are beginning to draw attention to cancer awareness and the need for extreme weight loss. Diet Doc’s hCG diets encourage healthy eating and utilize natural treatments, supplements and diet pills to eliminate dangerous stored fat around the stomach, thighs and underarms. Following Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have already allowed thousands of patients across the United States, including many people in Detroit, quickly achieve their weight loss goals, reduce their risk of disease and illness and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



As reported on by Medical News Today, yet another study is highlighting the need for cancer awareness and has found a direct connection between obesity and cancer of the pancreas. Researchers with the University of California Los Angeles’ Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found that test subjects consuming high calorie, high fat diets developed abnormally high numbers of lesions on the pancreas that leads to deadly pancreatic cancer. As current treatment options are limited in both number and effectiveness, emphasizing the need for cancer awareness and weight loss has become even more important.



Diet Doc is committed to doing their part in helping people in Detroit reach their weight loss goals and believe that the most rapid and effective method for losing weight is through healthy eating and hCG diet treatments. Certified nutritionists, specially trained in cancer awareness, causes of weight gain and the most effective weight loss methods, will create personalized meal and snack plans for each patient, considering their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This tailored approach to losing weight not only educates patients on healthy, low calorie foods that taste delicious, it also assists patients in discovering foods that allow them to lose weight while also feeling full and satisfied. Acquiring these skills and knowledge will encourage patients to continue consuming healthy foods, even once their hCG diet plan is complete, to sustain their weight over time.



Patients will also consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine which diet pills and supplements will best accelerate fat elimination. While each patient’s program will be specific to their needs, many patients will utilize Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments to target fat in hard to reach areas of the body and actively suppress the patient’s appetite. And, though clients can choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or injectable solutions, most clients prefer the injections because they have been enhanced with vitamin B12 to boost energy levels.



Diet Doc is committed to highlighting cancer awareness and the need to lose weight fast and begin leading a healthier lifestyle to reduce the chance of receiving a cancer diagnosis. Patients who have participated in Diet Doc plans have already the fast, effective and lasting results these programs offer, with some losing up to almost a pound of dangerous, excess fat per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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