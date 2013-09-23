Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Everyone wants to look good. Although we are all well aware that excess weight is a major contributor to a number of diseases and conditions, losing excess weight is also a powerful mood builder, confidence booster and spirit lifter. With age, even those people that have never struggled with weight gain may notice an unwanted increase in pounds and inches. People are bewildered because they are consuming the same number of calories and participating in the same exercise regimens and, yet, are still gaining weight. This is because as the body ages, the metabolism slows. Calories that are unable to be burned are stored in the cells of the body as fat.



Over time, cellulite, lumpy areas of fat that resemble cottage cheese, becomes harder to lose and typically becomes trapped in areas such as the belly, buttocks, underarms, hips and thighs. The collections of fat push against the connective tissue beneath the skin creating a lumpy, dimply appearance. Although many companies offer products and make promises for overnight miracle cellulite cures, the reality is that healthy and fast weight loss is the best available treatment for this embarrassing condition.



Diet Doc has incorporated years of scientific fast weight loss research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained and board certified doctors, nurses and nutritionists to create the best and most reliable medically guided prescription hCG diet plans in the nation. Patients that commit to losing stubborn excess fat by following the prescription diet plan protocol are noticing that fat is melting in the most difficult areas of the body. Patients are looking and feeling more confident than ever before while also nurturing a future of improved health.



Subsequent to a detailed medical evaluation followed by a doctor consultation, certified nutritionists, who are professionally trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, will work with each patient to design hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The tailor made hCG diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and allow the patient to consume up to 1250 healthy, delicious and nutritious calories per day, incorporating a wide range of food choices that maintain the patient’s interest while generating weight loss at an amazing pace. To make meal planning quick and simple, a complementary recipe book is provided featuring over 50 recipe ideas that the entire family will enjoy.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG will be incorporated into the hCG diet plans and is available to qualified patients in three convenient and easy to use varieties. Although some patients may prefer hCG sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops, the most preferred method of hCG delivery is painless injectable hCG solution. Regardless of the method of delivery, the combination of the customized hCG diet plans and the medically supervised administration of prescription hCG sends a powerful signal to the brain, instructing the release of old, stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Patients are reporting rapid weight loss from the belly, buttocks, underarms, hips and thighs without side effects.



Each patient’s diet journey is guided by the team of dedicated and professional doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, all eager to answer questions, offer advice and lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement to ensure the safest and smoothest transition for each patient. Diet Doc offers a safe, healthy and permanent solution to weight loss and has helped thousands lose unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat by providing critical education and guidance to help patients make healthy food choices to avoid the risk of weight related health problems, as well as reducing the appearance of, and avoiding the development of unsightly and embarrassing cellulite.



Call today to begin the transition to a slimmer and healthier body. The consultation is confidential and free and, with pricing plans available to fit almost any budget, losing excess fat is now possible for everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg