Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2013 -- After the gluttony of the Thanksgiving holiday, dieters all over Houston are looking for a cleanse diet that will eliminate some of their festival bloating and help them to rediscover healthy foods. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s personalized hCG diet plans offer their clients fast and easy cleanse diets that not only flush excess body fat from their body, they also utilize naturally powerful appetite suppressants to eliminate cravings that can derail even those dieters most committed to losing weight. Exclusive hCG diet treatments, combined with healthy foods and snacks, are the keys to quickly shedding holiday weight gain and have already helped thousands of dieters across the United States, including many dieters in the greater Houston area.



Once dieters are ready to begin their cleanse diet program, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire that will assist their Diet Doc physician in identifying underlying causes of weight gain. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc takes time before every cleanse diet to addresses these causes of weight gain so that patients are able to sustain their weight instead of seeing a return of the weight they were successful in losing. Whether the cause of weight gain is an internal imbalance or is something as simple as overcoming the temptation for favorite, unhealthy foods, physicians will recommend and prescribe hCG diet treatments, fat burning supplements and appetite suppressing diet pills that will address those issues and make losing weight fast and easy.



During this initial consultation, the patient and physician will discuss the client’s previous attempts at losing weight with healthy food items and their goals for successfully completing their cleanse diet with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans. As their personalized program begins to take shape, the patient will receive their hCG diet treatments, supplements and diet pills at their home or office and can begin using them to see fast results. And, because these treatments are most effective when combined with healthy foods that are low in fat and calories, patients will also begin working with certified nutritionists, specially trained by Diet Doc experts in the best diet plans for successful cleanse diets.



Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have a health or nutrition background and may need assistance with choosing healthy food to quickly shed excess fat. Therefore, Diet Doc nutritionists offer unlimited consultations, six days per week, to comfortably guide their patients through their cleanse diet, offering suggestions for delicious, low calorie recipes and encouraging healthy foods to naturally burn stored belly fat. Should clients have questions or concerns about the progress they are making with their cleanse diet, they can contact a Diet Doc expert at any time.



The fast, effective results discovered by clients following this unique hCG diet protocol have helped many lose weight quickly, with some clients losing up to almost a pound of excess, embarrassing fat per day. This, along with the comfort experienced by patients during their program, has helped to make Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss plans.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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