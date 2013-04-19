Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Diet Doc builds hCG diet plans around individual patient needs, capable of not only producing safe and fast weight loss, but providing the kind of life long positive changes that can aid in the avoidance of dangerous geriatric diseases. New studies highlighted in the Guardian reveal that those who are obese in middle age are at approximately four times greater risk of developing dementias, such as Alzheimer’s disease, later in life. The study, published in the journal, Neurology, examined data on over 8,500 persons above age 65. Of the sample, 350 had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or vascular dementia with 114 having possible dementia. Scientists used records of the participants' height and weight in the subjects’ previous decades and found that those who had been overweight in middle age had an 80% greater risk of suffering from dementia later in life. The study also revealed that those who spent a lifetime struggling with obesity had an eye-opening 300% greater risk of developing dementia. Exactly how excess weight can influence the degradation of the brain is not certain, but higher body fat is associated with diabetes and vascular diseases, both of which are related to dementia risk. In addition, fatty tissue is the largest hormone-producing organ in the body and can produce inflammatory molecules which may affect cognitive functioning or the process of neuro-degeneration.



The Guardian reports; “Our analysis of the data shows a clear association between obesity and an increased risk for dementia and several clinical subtypes of the disease,” said Youfa Wang, MD, PhD, senior author of the study and associate professor with the Bloomberg School’s Center for Human Nutrition. Currently, Alzheimer’s disease is the eighth leading cause of death among the elderly population in the United States. “While more studies are needed to determine optimal weight and biological mechanisms associated with obesity and dementia, these findings could potentially decrease the number of people diagnosed with dementia and lead to an overall better quality of life,” said May A. Beydoun, a former postdoctoral research fellow at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.



Diet Doc has developed prescription hCG diet plans, completely updated from Dr. A. Simeons' original hCG diet. In the 1950s, Simeons discovered that hCG, when administered in small doses and coupled with a daily intake of only 500 calories, was effective in producing fast weight loss by burning “abnormal fat”. However, due to the dangerously low calories allowed, patients following Simeons’ original hCG diet plans suffered significant health compromise which mimicked symptoms of starvation and malnutrition.



For over a decade, Diet Doc has researched this dynamic hormone and its ability to produce fast weight loss, and has created the nation’s leading medically supervised hCG diet plans that are extremely safe and enormously effective. Dieters are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of excess weight without experiencing hunger, between-meal cravings, energy loss or other significant side effects. Diet Doc’s hCG Diet plans are available to clients by prescription and only following an extensive yet simple evaluation and doctor consultation. Custom made hCG diet plans are then created by certified nutritionists which are specific to each patient’s activity level, lifestyle, and dietary and nutritional needs. Typically administered once daily, prescription hCG is available in injectable solution, as well as sublingual tablets and oral drops. Injectable hCG is the most preferred method of delivery and has been reformulated to include Vitamin B12, offering the patient an additional source of energy.



Diet Doc reminds Americans that obesity is the second most common preventable cause of death in America, behind smoking cigarettes. Losing weight safely, and maintaining long term weight levels can provide a significantly positive effect on one’s health, as well as aiding in the avoidance of dementia and Alzheimer’s later in life.



Call Diet Doc today to speak to a fast weight loss specialist and to schedule a free consultation.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg