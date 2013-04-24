Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Obesity is simply defined as having too much body fat. The American Heart Association observes that 60-70% of Americans are overweight or obese, putting these persons at an increased risk for health problems, including heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes and even some forms of cancer. The principle behind the American obesity epidemic is often quite simple; Americans are consuming more calories than they are burning. This is most often the case, excluding some glandular exceptions. When calories, saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol are consumed in excess, blood cholesterol levels often become raised. Too much excess fat, especially around the mid or abdominal region of the body, places one at an increased risk for health problems, and obesity alone increases the risk of heart disease. Maintaining a healthy body weight benefits the entire body by circulating blood more effectively and managing fluid levels more easily. Shedding even a few pounds can provide significant cardiovascular benefit, making every pound lost a positive step toward healthier living.



Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans are very effective at producing fast weight loss, having helped thousands of dieters achieve weight loss goals nationwide, thus avoiding the risk of a myriad of weight related diseases. The Diet Doc hCG diet plan utilizes appropriate nutrition with prescription only, pure hCG treatments. Prescription hCG, when administered in regulated doses and coupled with patient specific, individually designed diet plans, stimulates the hypothalamus, triggering the release of stored fat into the bloodstream. When the body requires energy, the stored fat is burned instead of muscle mass, resulting in the loss of pounds and inches, typically burning fat that has been trapped in the most difficult areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Diet Doc's prescription hCG is available to patients after a simple yet extensive health evaluation and doctor consultation. Available in sublingual tablets, oral drops and injectable solution, prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, providing patients with fast weight loss without significant side effects including hunger, between meal cravings or loss of energy.



The original hCG diet, developed in the 1950s by Dr. Simeons, involved the administration of hCG coupled with a diet allowing far too low caloric consumption, sometimes leading to complications. The Simeons protocol did produce fast weight loss, but proved detrimental to the dieter’s general health. Diet Doc has modified and modernized the original hCG diet, providing each patient with effective diet plans created by certified nutritionists that offer a wider spectrum of healthy food choices and allow a must less restrictive daily caloric intake. Each Diet Doc hCG diet plan is designed in specific accordance with the patient's individual dietary and nutritional requirements, assuring the healthiest diet experience possible free from the common side effects associated with the outdated Simeons hCG diet. To further aid effectiveness, Diet Doc offers an impressive selection of diet foods and snacks to make eating healthy foods easier, as well as a cookbook featuring delicious and nutritious, easy to prepare recipes, making meal planning simple for the on-the-go dieter.



Losing excess weight requires true commitment, and oftentimes a lifestyle change. Diet Doc offers this kind of life changing commitment to providing top-notch support and guidance capable of creating long lasting improved health for every patient. Maintaining a healthy body weight promises those who make the commitment a more enjoyable and active future with a reduced risk of countless diseases.



