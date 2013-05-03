Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Diet Doc announces a newly modified and modernized version of the original hCG diet that was developed by Dr A.T.W. Simeons in the 1950s. In addition to promoting fast weight loss, Diet Doc's new modern version of the diet plan specifically targets areas of fat in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the belly, thighs, hips, and underarms. Belly fat, one of the most common issues that people often struggle with, is not limited to subcutaneous fat alone and includes visceral fat or abnormal fat deposits that lie deep within the abdomen and surround the internal organs. Visceral fat is associated with far more dangerous health consequences than subcutaneous fat which poses only cosmetic concerns. Excessive visceral fat is known to impair the body's ability to use insulin, negatively impact good and bad cholesterol levels, and trigger the production of hormones that increase blood pressure. Visceral fat also boosts estrogen levels that may increase the incidence of cardiovascular disease, stroke, type II diabetes and breast cancer.



Originally discovered in 1954, Dr. A. Simeons theorized that human chorionic gonadotropin or hCG, a hormone that is produced by the developing placenta during pregnancy, produces fast weight loss by targeting abnormal fat stores. When used in conjunction with a low calorie diet, patients experienced less hunger and better weight loss results. Diet Doc has modified the original hCG diet plan to allow patients a daily calorie allowance of 800-1250 calories.



- The company’s prescription hCG weight loss diets are designed to produce fast weight loss, with most patients averaging results of over one pound per day with little to no side effects.



In addition to naturally suppressing the appetite, prescription hCG is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, alleviating the typical hunger and cravings associated with most diet plans, as well as providing the patient with an additional source of energy while dieting. Besides substantially improving the safety of the original hCG diet protocol, Diet Doc has also introduced new and innovative methods of delivering prescription hCG to the body in the form of painless hCG shots, sublingual tablets, and pure hCG oral drops.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets are simple and easy to follow. Subsequent to a simple, yet comprehensive evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create diet plans that are specific to each patient and their individual nutritional and dietary needs. Though the diet is primarily geared toward producing fast weight loss, the customized nutrition plans also play a major role in helping patients to maintain long term weight maintenance and to keep weight related illness at bay while also minimizing unsightly belly fat.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a positive effect on one’s general health as well as improving self-confidence and self-esteem. Diet Doc's nutritionists will develop customized diet plans for those struggling to lose those difficult last 10 pounds to those that need to lose 100 pounds or more. Designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc makes weight loss affordable for almost everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg