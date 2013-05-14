Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Migraine is a neurological disorder involving episodes of head pain, often throbbing, unilateral and severe in nature, with attacks lasting from 4 to 72 hours. According to the International Headache Society (IHS), migraine headaches are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, or sensitivity to light, sound or movement. Approximately one-third of those who suffer from migraines have attacks that are preceded or accompanied by an aura that is often visual, but may also involve reduced function of sensory, speech and motor skills.



Although being overweight is not necessarily the cause of migraines, obesity is a risk factor for their progression and may exacerbate the frequency and severity of the painful headaches. In addition, many medications that are prescribed for headache prevention can actually cause weight gain. Making the choice to lose weight benefits the body physically, as well as emotionally, and can result in avoiding the risk for countless diseases and conditions, including the exacerbation of migraine headaches.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans avoid weight-related disease and conditions by providing the nation's leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans. Subsequent to a simple, yet thorough, medical evaluation and in-house doctor consultation, hCG diet plans are designed that are unique to each patient's personal nutritional needs, as well as fitting comfortably into their lifestyle. These diet plans, when combined with medically supervised prescription hCG, will result in the body releasing stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. The most preferred method of hCG delivery among patients is injectable solution due to its convenience, as well as its ability to provide more fast weight loss while naturally suppressing the appetite. Enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, injectable hCG has been shown to prevent muscle loss during dieting as well as alleviating fatigue and energy loss. Dieters that follow the Diet Doc hCG diet plan find themselves looking better, feeling better and reducing weight related health risks.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective hCG diet plan directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call to assess progress, attitude, and comfort level, among other factors. Diet Doc patients are never alone in the quest to improve health by losing weight. The team of dedicated and compassionate professionals is available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



With the use of Skype, patients in even the most remote areas of the country have the opportunity to change their lives, avoid the risk of weight-related disease and reduce the severity of many pre-existing conditions, such as migraine headaches with fast, healthy weight loss. Diet Doc urges those who need to lose only 10 pounds, to those who must lose much more, to contact the company today.



