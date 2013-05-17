Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- One of the United Kingdom's most senior doctors, Professor Christopher Hawkey, warns that obesity will overtake alcohol as the main cause of liver cirrhosis in the not too distant future with more than five out of six people unaware that the disease is linked to excess weight. Obesity has already become the main cause of less serious forms of liver damage and disease, but cirrhosis is the end stage, an irreversible scarring that causes the organ to deteriorate. A BSG poll of 1,959 people found that, while the majority understood that obesity could cause diabetes, high blood pressure and infertility, few understood its link to certain cancers or liver damage. The study, reported in the Guardian, revealed that the average age of death from liver damage is 59 compared with between 82 and 84 for heart and lung disease and strokes.



The liver, the body’s largest internal organ, is responsible for a variety of functions, including detoxification and production of bio-chemicals necessary for digestion, as well as playing a major role in metabolism. Lying below the diaphragm in the abdominal-pelvic region of the abdomen, the liver produces bile, aiding in digestion. Without the liver, survival is not possible. Stored, trapped, and built-up fat hiding in the cells of the liver causes injury and inflammation leading to severe liver damage, cirrhosis, or even liver failure. Those suffering from diabetes are far more likely to have fatty liver disease and those who are overweight are far more likely to develop diabetes. Losing weight can help control blood sugar levels and can also reduce the build-up of fat in the liver, preventing further injury to this vital organ.



Diet Doc recognizes that obesity is a controllable factor in the risk for liver damage and disease and offers tailor made diet plans that fit comfortably into each dieter’s lifestyle. Offering practical and sensible weight loss, Diet Doc remains committed to helping all Americans lose weight and avoid liver damage while learning to make healthy food choices and lifestyle changes to assure a future of long term weight maintenance and good health.



Diet Doc's improved hCG diet plan offer one of the safest and most successful methods to lose weight fast, reducing risk of many weight related complications. Benefiting from decades of fast weight loss research combined with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained doctors, nurses and nutritionists, Diet Doc has revolutionized dieting with the development of the nation's leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans.



The combination of prescription hCG, which is prescribed subsequent to a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, and individualized diet plans that are customized to each patient's personal nutritional requirements signals the hypothalamus to target stores of "abnormal" or trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy. “Abnormal” fat refers to fat which should normally be used as energy reserves, but is trapped in areas of the underarms, thighs, hips and belly. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans help the body reestablish a healthy basal metabolism through proven weight loss and proper nutrition, also triggering the body to burn abnormal body fat while retaining muscle mass. Because Diet Doc's prescription hCG is enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, its hCG diet plans promote safe and fast weight loss while offering the dieter a feeling of satiety without loss of energy, a common side-effect of a reduced calorie diet.



Diet Doc urges those that have been unsuccessful at losing weight in the past to join the thousands who have achieved safe and fast weight loss and are enjoying improved health by losing dangerous excess fat with medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg