Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The physicians at Diet Doc individually evaluate each patient before recommending any hCG diet plans. In an effort to help those who are at risk prevent osteoarthritis, now tied to excessive weight, Diet Doc offers individually tailored hCG diet plans to the patients nationwide with the ease of a questionnaire. This innovative system called Telemedicine allows physicians to evaluate patients without awkward office visits, time consuming appointments, and embarrassing meetings.



New research has determined that obesity and excess weight gain can contribute to increased probability of contracting osteoarthritis. This research published in the March 2013 issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons states that "There's a clear link between obesity and osteoarthritis, and the link is both from biomechanical factors as well as systemic factors. The systemic component appears to be significant."



A sophisticated hCG diet, via natural and safe weight loss may treat or even prevent osteoarthritis. Armed with the knowledge that obesity may trigger biomechanical changes, pathways that contribute to developing osteoarthritis, Diet Doc has developed a system to individually evaluate every patient for pre-existing factors that may contribute to future or even current unidentified health problems. Each patient receives comprehensive weight loss evaluation from leading diet physicians, highly trained in the area of weight reduction, a field that is not taught in basic medical school. This wide-ranging knowledge of the body's pathways in relation to weight gain requires extensive training supplementary to medical school. If Diet Doc's physicians deem the hCG diet a viable and appropriate option, a medically supervised plan, often including prescription hCG treatments, is designed around the individual patient’s bodily factors. In addition to prescription diet aids, a customized nutrition plan is also designed to coincide with the hCG treatments and produce weight loss necessary to reverse or prevent osteoarthritis.



hCG is available by prescription only with most patients preferring injectable hCG solution due to its more efficient delivery system and targeted placement. This pure hCG contains vitamin B12, helping to stabilize metabolism and provide a boost of energy. Prescription hCG is a natural hormone, proven to stimulate the hypothalamus and trigger the body to burn “abnormal”, or stored fat, for energy. This “abnormal” fat is typically stored in the difficult to lose areas such as thighs, hips, underarms, and belly. hCG is also available in prescription strength sublingual tablets, as well as prescription grade oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, patients will rapidly shed pounds and inches when following Diet Doc’s simple and fast hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc offers fully customized, all-inclusive hCG diet plans at a fraction of the cost of more invasive methods of weight loss like surgery or extreme exercise, affording all patients the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime free of the burden of unhealthy, cumbersome, and embarrassing excess fat. The professional staff is passionate and dedicated to the healthy and fast weight loss experience of each client and works in collaboration from beginning to end. Diet Doc has utilized the latest nutritional science to create hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, continuing to lead competitors in providing the best results available. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans offer a safe, effective and sensible weight loss solution without the side effects and potential risks of invasive surgeries. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, the hCG Diet is affordable to almost everyone, and available nationwide with Telehealth.



