Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Although sugary snacks will deliver an almost instant surge of energy, excess sugar consumption is actually one of the major causes of fatigue. When high amounts of sugar are consumed, one may experience an almost instant feeling of increased energy and alertness. This boost of energy is short lived, however, most times leading to a sugar crash leaving one feeling fatigued, exhausted and ready for a nap. When excess sugar is consumed, the pancreas is forced to release extra insulin. The excess insulin then sends a message to the brain to release serotonin, a proven chemical tranquilizer that regulates the sleep/wake cycle. This newly released serotonin then prompts extreme tiredness and fatigue.



Diet Doc knows that dieting can become a very involved, almost scientific effort. Educating oneself on simple and compound sugars, good carbs, bad carbs, the effects of starches, which foods generate weight gain and which foods deliver fast weight loss can become very confusing and exhausting, leading many prospective dieters to simply throw in the towel on weight loss.



Diet Doc’s professionals are experts in the science of fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body reacts to various foods. The company’s board certified doctors, nurses, certified nutritionists and coaches work in collaboration to smoothly guide each patient toward successful and permanent weight loss by offering easy to follow diet plans that are uniquely designed for each patient’s particular metabolism, nutritional needs, medical conditions and anticipated weight loss goals. These tailor-made and easy to follow hCG diet plans take the guess work out of meal planning and have helped thousands of Americans make a positive lifestyle change by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight.



At Diet Doc, certified nutritionists work closely with qualified patients to create diet plans that encourage patients to consume foods that are rich in essential nutrients, green leafy vegetables, food high in lean proteins and low in carbohydrates, as well as vitamin and mineral supplementation. When these diet plans are complemented with the company’s 100% pure prescription hCG, a powerful signal is sent to the brain, instructing it to target stores of unused fat that has been trapped in the cells of the body to be released and burned as the body’s primary source of energy. Because unused fat is typically stored in the most stubborn to lose areas, patients that follow Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan protocol are reporting the very rapid and noticeable loss of pounds and inches in the belly, underarms, hips and thighs



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective easy to follow, prescription hCG diet plans directly to patients' doors. Now with the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country by using Telemedicine and other internet applications, the company makes losing weight, enjoying better health and avoiding a host of weight related diseases and conditions a reality for everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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