Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Almost everyone is born with immaculate arteries; however, once the onus of meal choices are put on the individual, fast food and other poor dietary choices can quickly leave arteries clogged, putting the individual at elevated risk for heart problems. While elevated body weight is not the only identifier of possible heart complications, it can be a sign of underlying artery blockage and other weight related complications. For those who wish to naturally lose weight fast, decreasing their risks for heart diseases and countless other weight related illness, Diet Doc has improved their prescription hCG diet plans, working more closely with patients to develop the most safe, natural, and effective plans for each individual.



Medical News Today recently reported on the prevalence of heart disease in America, reporting that over 5 million people suffer from heart failure in the U.S. each year with more than 500,000 new cases reported annually. Approximately 50% of people diagnosed with heart failure die within a year of diagnosis. Adopting a healthier lifestyle and limiting unhealthy fats and carbohydrates can be the first step toward controlling and even conquering a myriad of weight related diseases and conditions, including heart disease.



By altering what goes into the body and losing as little as 10-20 pounds, everyone can have a more rewarding, healthy and active life. Diet Doc knows that losing excess weight is not a simple task and has unveiled their most far-reaching, successful hCG diet plans, rich in essential nutrients, low in carbohydrates and processed sugars, and capable of providing all Americans the opportunity to achieve fast weight loss without fatigue, enjoying a slimmer, more energetic and healthier body.



By refining the original 1950s hCG diet plans, Diet Doc has successfully guided thousands of Americans toward the successful achievement of fast weight loss goals and decreasing the many health related risks associated with carrying unhealthy extra pounds. By providing the tools and education for the promotion of long term weight maintenance and good health, as well as strict medical supervision during each phase of the dieter's fast weight loss journey, the company has become one of the most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plan providers in America.



Diet Doc designs hCG diet plans for those who want to lose as little as 10 pounds, or those that must lose 100 pounds or more, professionally and uniquely designed by certified nutritionists with extra training in the art of fast weight loss. Each hCG diet plan is uniquely tailored to each patient's nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. Pure prescription hCG may be added to the diet plans subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and simple doctor consultation. The powerful combination of prescription hCG, coupled with the personally designed diet plans, turns the body into a fat burning machine by stimulating the brain to release years of stored fat reserves into the bloodstream to be burned whenever the body requires energy. Results are noticeable in the most stubborn areas of the body, typically the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. This is due to hCG’s unique ability to make the body target “abnormal fat” instead of muscle or structural fat during low caloric intake. Dieters are not only excited about the transformation to a new slimmer body, but are feeling better than ever before while decreasing the risk of a host of weight related diseases and conditions, including heart disease.



Each patient's diet journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication to assure the most safe and fast weight loss experience possible. Doctors, nurses, and consultants are available 6 days per week and are eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of the patient's journey toward a slimmer, healthier body.



Offering sensible, long term weight loss solutions by providing patients with the most potent form of prescription hCG available, personalized hCG diet plans, constant medical supervision and personal service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has placed the opportunity and reward of losing unwanted and unhealthy excess weight within anyone’s grasp.



