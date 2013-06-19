Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG, a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, was beneficial in producing fast weight loss when administered in low doses and used in conjunction with an extremely low calorie (500) diet plan. Patients did in fact lose weight; however, they also suffered serious health consequences due to the very low caloric intake. Many patients experienced hair and muscle loss, as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion, mimicking symptoms of malnutrition and starvation.



Diet Doc has exhaustively researched the hCG diet and hormone, and has developed a modified and completely modernized version of the original Simeons hCG diet which allows the patient to consume more than double the calories (up to 1250) of the original hCG diet, making it a safe and effective means to lose weight fast.



Prior to committing to a future of improved health by losing excess fat, each Diet Doc patient is subjected to a thorough evaluation considerate of the patient’s age, gender, lifestyle and medical history, as well as anticipated weight loss goals. If the patient meets all medical criteria, certified nutritionists develop an individual hCG diet plan specific to each patient. Diet Doc’s physicians will prescribe hCG, either in the form of injections, which is the preferred method due to its ability to produce fast weight loss without having to contend with the digestive tract, sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the mode of delivery, when following Diet Doc’s hCG diet guidelines, the patient can expect safe and fast weight loss, most averaging over one pound per day.



hCG, or human gonadotropin, has a protective effect during a normal pregnancy. If a mother is not adequately nourished, hCG works to mobilize stored fat to provide the developing fetus with adequate nutrition, using the stored or “abnormal” fat to nourish the fetus until the expectant mother is able to eat. Patients following Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan will lose excess fat, whereas those following a low calorie diet without hCG, or with homeopathic hCG, will still lose weight due to the calorie deficit, but a large percentage of the weight loss will come from muscle. It was this observation which led to the discovery of the hCG protocol by Dr. Simeons and the idea that one could tap into this process with a very low dose of the same hormone.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in doctor designed and physician monitored prescription hCG diet plans, providing thousands of Americans the opportunity to lose weight quickly and safely. Each patient’s hCG diet journey is monitored by Diet Doc’s professional fast weight loss experts who are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for up to one year after completion of the hCG diet, ensuring that each patient’s experience is safe and successful.



