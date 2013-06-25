hCG Treatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Ends Unsightly and Dangerous Belly Fat

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- A two-year study conducted at Wake Forest University supports the theory that those leading a more stressful lifestyle are far more likely to develop an arrangement of heart disease risks, as well as gaining and storing excess weight, most times accumulating in the waistline.



Studies recently confirmed that carrying excess belly fat is not only unsightly, but can also be a signifier of more dangerous fat related diseases. Reported by Shape magazine, women with elevated levels of visceral fat have a higher risk of health complications. Scientists found that subjects with normal BMIs who were apple shaped (a high waist-to-hip ratio) were more likely to die from any cause, even compared to those who were obese. In addition, this group was 2.75 times more likely to die from heart disease and twice as likely to die from any cause compared with those who had a normal BMI and a healthy waist-to-hip ratio.



Diet Doc has developed safe and effective hCG diet plans, specifically designed to target belly fat in addition to produce fast weight loss in tough areas like the thighs, hips, underarms and belly. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans can also lower levels of cortisol in the body, naturally and safely preventing the side effects of high cortisol, i.e., storing excess belly fat. In this way, the company’s hCG diet plans help patients effectively target belly fat, leading to a healthier overall lifestyle free from belly fat related disease.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are designed to be simple to follow and naturally effective. Though primarily geared toward producing fast weight loss, these customized hCG diet plans also play a major role in helping patients keep weight related illness at bay while minimizing unsightly belly fat.



Benefiting from years of research, specially trained fast weight loss physicians have initiated improvements to the original hCG protocol offered by Dr. Simeons. Some of the most significant improvements include increasing the patient’s daily allowable caloric intake, developing more effective and higher purity prescription hCG treatments, as well as offering patients proprietary diet foods, as well as specially formulated essential vitamins and minerals.



Because all clients receive personalized and medically supervised attention before, during and even after target weight has been reached, Diet Doc is becoming the safest and most reliable prescription hCG diet plan in the country. With diet plans designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc continues to make fast weight loss affordable to everyone.



Each patient's fast weight loss program is physician supervised and progress is monitored with consistent communication. With unlimited support available 6 days per week from Diet Doc's fast weight loss experts, patients are never alone in the journey toward achieving weight loss goals and improved health. Dedicated to the safe and successful diet experience of each patient, Diet Doc continues to help thousands avoid weight related illness by losing dangerous and embarrassing excess belly fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg