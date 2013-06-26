Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- With the growing problems of obesity and weight gain, those searching for fast weight loss have plenty of options when seeking help to lose weight fast. Unfortunately, most diets only address initial results without providing people with the knowledge and skills necessary to carry their fat loss into the future. Diets that offer patients prepackaged, low calorie meals are successful in helping patients achieve fast weight loss, but those same patients very often fail to maintain their weight once their program is finished because, without prepackaged meals, they do not know how to eat to stay slim.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised fast weight loss because they not only help their clients achieve initial fat loss, they also address the underlying causes of weight gain and educate clients on healthy eating so that they can stay slim and lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.



When Diet Doc created their hCG diets, they did so with the intent of developing a successful, fast weight loss program that would offer their clients lasting change in their lives. Diet Doc was also eager to offer disease specific programs that address weight-related issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension.



Once a patient decides to participate in the uniquely designed protocol for hCG diet plans, they will complete and extensive health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine the best course of action for achieving fast weight loss. The physician will evaluate the patient’s individual needs and prescribe any and all weight management aids that are appropriate in reaching the patient’s weight goals. Combining prescription weight management aids with a personalized healthy eating plan will allow patients to quickly shed weight.



While starting to lose those initial pounds, patients will also be working closely with Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals to develop a healthy eating plan around their age, lifestyle choices, health history, and food preferences. Certified nutritionists, who are specially trained in the most effective methods for fast weight loss with hCG diets, will work to educate clients on healthy eating, proper nutrition and the fat and calorie content of foods. Clients will also receive a Diet Doc cookbook that was developed by physicians and offers patients over fifty pages of delicious, low calorie meal options. Learning about healthy eating and beginning to prepare nutritious meals from the Diet Doc cookbook will allow patients to begin to develop the skills necessary to carry healthy eating and weight maintenance into their future.



Diet Doc is committed to doing their part to address the growing obesity problem the United States is facing today and believes that the most effective, lasting path to fast weight loss is through hCG diets. By combining naturally powerful appetite suppressants, healthy eating and education for weight maintenance, Diet Doc hCG diets have helped thousands of patients achieve the results they both need and want.



