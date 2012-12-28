Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- At a cost of up to $30,000, and carrying with it intrinsic medical risks, is weight loss surgery truly worth the risk? hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans urges those who are looking for a weight loss solution that, while weight loss surgery is capable of producing fast weight loss, it carries with it sometimes substantial side effects. According to Wolters Kluwer, "A variety of complications can occur with weight loss surgery. The risks of surgery depend upon which surgery you have and any medical problems you had before surgery. Some of the more common early surgical complications (one to six weeks after surgery) include:"



- Bleeding

- Infection

- Blockage or tear in the bowels

- Need for further surgery



Diet Doc has revised the most modern version of the hCG diet to include more calories daily and more nutrition foods to facilitate fast weight loss without compromising health or safety. Diet Doc also reminds clients that before considering invasive weight loss surgery, they should become familiar with every weight loss plan available and make an educated decision based on effectiveness, safety, and possible side effects associated with each diet plan.



As a weight loss accelerator, prescription hCG has been used effectively since 1954 to produce fat weight loss. Since its inception, the hCG diet has little to no reported side effects, unlike invasive weight loss surgeries. A Prescription hCG weight loss diet used in conjunction with reduced caloric intake is proven to produce fast weight loss, at par or better than bariatric surgery without the risky and common complications associated with invasive procedures. Bariatric surgery involves invasive medical procedures which often lead to complications. A study of insurance claims of 2522 patients that underwent bariatric surgery revealed that 21.9% of patients experienced complications during the initial hospital stay and a total of 40% had a risk of complications in the subsequent 180 days. http://journals.lww.com/lww-medicalcare/pages/articleviewer.aspx?year=2006&issue=08000&article=00002&type=abstract



Julie Wright, CEO of Diet Doc reflects on her own experience with gastric surgeries: "We have an employee who underwent gastric balloon treatment. While she did lose weight, she had to go in monthly for re-inflation, which requires needle injections through the stomach, and when the device was removed through the throat, the physician ripped her esophagus causing internal hemorrhaging and almost taking her life after a 2 week coma." Wright adds "While extreme examples like these are rare, I just don't know why people would resort to these invasive and dangerous procedures when a Diet Doc hCG diet is an equally effective alternative, intrinsically more natural and less risky, and available at a fraction of the cost."



Diet Doc in-house surveys reveal that clients routinely lose an average of 1 pound per day on an hCG diet, in the most stubborn areas like underarms, thighs, waist, and hips. Even with improvements in medicine and procedures, weight loss surgery still requires incisions and recuperation time, along with uncomfortable gastro-intestinal trauma and risk of infection. Diet Doc CEO Julie Write asserts that "patients can achieve the exact same benefits; i.e., prevention against future contraction of diabetes, healthy weight loss, healthier eating habits, and everything else that accompanies healthy and fast weight loss with a medically supervised hCG diet." While on Diet Doc's hCG fast weight loss diet, patients are able to consume up to 1200 calories daily without hunger cravings, but most importantly, without extremely invasive medical procedures.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



