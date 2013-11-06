Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Though many dieters in Washington would prefer a slimmer, healthier figure, following a healthy eating plan may be difficult to stick with in order to see weight loss results. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their programs to include exclusive hCG diet treatments that not only embarrassing stored fat for faster results, they also actively suppress the patient’s appetite and allow them to begin a healthy eating routine without cravings or excessive hunger. Following this unique combination of healthy eating and hCG diet treatments has allowed Washington dieters to begin reaching and attaining their weight loss goals and leading happier, healthier lives.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, commonly referred to as hCG, is the main component of Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments. First discovered in the early 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons, this naturally occurring hormone mobilizes excess, stored body fat while leaving muscle mass and structural fat untouched. Simeons quickly recognized the fast weight loss benefits stemming from this hormone and began including hCG diet treatments as part of his patients’ weight loss programs. Not only did Simeons’ clients see fast weight loss results, they also experienced a significant decrease in their appetite and were able to begin a healthy eating plan without struggling with the negative side effects of dieting, like excessive hunger.



Unlike other hCG diet plans, all Diet Doc products, including their hCG diet treatments are manufactured and produced in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality of ingredients are used. Patients can choose to receive their treatments as oral drops, sublingual tablets or as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12. While patients can anticipate fast weight loss results with any form of hCG diet treatments, most patients choose the injectable solution in order to combat any fatigue or tiredness that could accompany a reduction in caloric intake.



And, because Diet Doc supplements and diet pills work best when coupled with a healthy eating program, all patients will have unlimited access to certified nutritionists who have been specially trained in the best foods for weight loss success. Together with these weight management experts, patients will create a healthy meal and snack plan that works with their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. The entire Diet Doc team, including physicians, nurses and nutritionists, offer their services six days per week to answer questions patients may have about their progress throughout their program, give suggestions for healthy eating or to simply provide support and encouragement.



Diet Doc diet plans have been able to provide their clients with consistent fat loss results provide their clients with consistent fat loss results because of their unique protocol combining healthy eating and natural treatments that target stored body fat. And, because Diet Doc steadily uses the highest quality, prescription strength ingredients within their supplements, diet pills and treatments, clients are able to see fast, effective results without struggling with any negative side effects that often occur when following a diet program.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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