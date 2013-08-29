Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- With the countless and growing number of ways for people in America to lose weight fast, many dieters mistakenly follow extreme and dangerous fat loss methods without considering healthy weight loss diets as an option. Reaching fat loss goals does not require surgery, starvation or prepackaged, processed foods and, instead, people in America are able to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s healthy weight loss hCG diet programs. Through a unique combination of nutrient rich meal plans, education and fat burning treatments, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised healthy weight loss plans and have successfully helped thousands of patients all across the United States quickly and safely reach their weight management goals.



Diet Doc’s exclusive, all natural hormone treatments work seamlessly with patients’ clean eating meal and snack plans by targeting excess fat and flushing it from the patient’s body while actively controlling their appetite and allowing them to make more nutritious food choices. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to a growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes excess stored fat and directs it to the fetus for instant, necessary nutrients. When used as a healthy weight loss tool for Diet Doc’s hCG diets, this hormone continues to target unwanted and embarrassing excess fat, but instead of directing it to a fetus, it flushes the fat from the body, allowing patients to lose weight fast. And, in addition to targeting fat storage, the hCG used in Diet Doc’s hCG diets also provides powerful appetite control so that patients can begin eliminating the fatty, processed foods that they have become accustomed to.



Once deciding to lose weight fast with hCG diets, patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician who has been specially trained in the best methods for healthy weight loss. During this initial consultation, any underlying health or medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain are uncovered and addressed throughout the patient’s lose weight fast hCG diet plan. The physician will provide patients with a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG treatments and fat burning diet aids to allow for a more comfortable transition to a healthier, slimmer figure. Because patient progress is consistently monitored, Diet Doc clients can feel confident that they will be quickly and safely working toward their healthy weight loss goals.



Diet Doc is committed to developing personalized diet programs that not only help their clients lose weight fast, they are also dedicated to providing patients with the skills necessary to sustain their weight over time. Working with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will teach patients about the many foods that leave them feeling full and satisfied without causing weight gain. After discovering how to lose weight fast with hCG diet plans, patients will complete their structured program but continue to utilize these skills and maintain their healthier, happier lifestyle.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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