Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Safely losing weight and ending the constant struggle with weight gain is a high priority for many people in Detroit. But, a new study may provide Detroit dieters with even more incentive for reaching their healthy weight loss goals, their children. According to researchers with the University of Cincinnati, how women achieve a healthier weight may impact the long-term health of their children. Fortunately, Diet Doc offers their clients a successful combination of fresh diet plans, education on low calorie food choices and natural hCG diet treatments to rapidly and securely shed unwanted, excess fat.



This new study, reported on this week by Science Daily, considered the long-term effects of losing weight through surgical procedures as opposed to fresh diet changes, exercise or other methods for healthy weight loss. During their study, researchers found that while some mothers experienced a reduction in their weight following surgery, in this case a vertical sleeve gastrostomy, some measures of the health of their offspring became worse following such surgery. And, while there are many known risks to trying to lose weight with surgery, this new research gives mothers yet another incentive for finding a healthy weight loss program.



Once clients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s fresh hCG diet plans, they will speak with a specially trained physician about their treatment options. Although Diet Doc’s healthy weight loss programs are designed specifically around the personal needs of each client, most patients will be prescribed the naturally powerful hCG diet treatments that target excess and embarrassing fat buildup while also working hard to control the patient’s appetite. Patients can choose to receive their hCG diet treatments as sublingual tablets, oral drops or as an injectable solution enhanced with vitamin B12. Whichever form of hCG diet treatments patients choose, they can feel confident that they will soon begin seeing unwanted fat melting away and will notice a significant decline in their cravings for unhealthy foods.



Once patients receive their hCG diet treatments, they will begin working closely with Diet Doc’s team of certified nutritionists to develop and design fresh diet plans filled with whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables. In combination with hCG diet treatments, these fresh diets will not only lead to healthy weight loss, they will also leave the patient feeling full and satisfied without any nagging or uncontrollable hunger.



Because learning how to reach healthy weight loss goals before becoming pregnant has many positive health benefits for the mother, as well as for her future children, finding a fresh diet program that works for the client’s specific needs is an important pre-conception step. Diet Doc’s healthy weight loss programs and fresh diet plans have successfully helped thousands of patients reach their goals and lead healthier, more active lives.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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