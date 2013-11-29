Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- With the holidays just around the corner, many prospective dieters find themselves procrastinating and waiting until after the holidays to attempt weight loss while other dieters are concerned about adhering to their weight loss goals. Diet Doc has developed prescription hCG holiday diet plans that allow clients to enjoy the foods that they love during the holidays, while continuing to work toward their weight loss goals without worry, without guilt and without jeopardizing their weight loss goals. With 2 initial loading days incorporated into Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, dieters can load up on calories during festivities like Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, and actually assist their hCG diet in producing weight loss.



Those who are concerned about gaining weight during the Thanksgiving holiday can call the company or log onto the computer to complete a confidential medical questionnaire and schedule a consultation with a specially trained Diet Doc physician. By utilizing Telemedicine, patients in even the most remote locations in the country can benefit with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG holiday diet plans from the comfort of their own home. For added convenience, qualified patients will receive their diet products delivered directly to their front door, eliminating the need for costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



The specially trained fast weight loss professionals at Diet Doc are keenly aware of which foods deliver energy and which foods deplete energy and patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to strategically design prescription hCG diet plans that are personal to their particular nutritional needs, while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into every lifestyle. The prescription hCG diet plans accelerate fat loss safely and naturally by targeting unused and stored body fat in the stomach, thighs, hips and underarms, typically the most difficult to lose areas. This old fat is flushed into the bloodstream where it will be burned as the body’s primary energy source.



Because of the success Diet Doc has achieved by helping patients quickly shed unwanted and unhealthy excess weight, their prescription hCG holiday diet plans have become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management program. Thousands of people across the United States have taken advantage of these powerful treatments and have successfully lost weight without any of the negative side effects typically associated with dieting.



Beginning hCG diet treatments before the Thanksgiving holiday allows patients to begin their diet plan, lose weight and gain motivation to maintain their diet throughout the holidays. And, because Diet Doc treatments attack body fat, while actively suppressing the patient’s appetite, clients are able to enjoy healthy Thanksgiving food options while still being able to lose weight fast, never jeopardizing weight loss.



Diet Doc urges anyone that needs to lose unhealthy excess weight to call the company today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation to lose weight and to enjoy the holidays without worry and without guilt.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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