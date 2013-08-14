Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- People all over Miami Florida know the negative effects that increased blood sugar levels can have on their bodies and their ability to lose weight, but now a new study by the Icahn School of Medicine has determined that blocking dietary sugars could reduce the risk for cancer development and progression. Diet Doc is committed to improving the health-related quality of life for each of their clients and, while the central goal of hCG diets is to help patients quickly lose weight, Diet Doc also intends for secondary benefits from their hCG diets including regulated blood sugar levels and decreased chances of developing various forms of cancers.



As reported on by Medical News Today, researchers set out to understand the effects of diet, blood sugar levels and insulin resistance on cancer progression. They found that elevated blood sugar activates parts of cancerous tumors, which then promotes insulin sensitivity in the patient’s body. The end result of this process is that the exorbitant blood sugar levels pour into the cancerous tumor because there is nowhere else for the blood sugar to go in the patient’s insulin resistant body. By blocking dietary sugars, patients will not only live healthier, fitter lives, they will also decrease the risk of developing cancerous tumors or helping existing tumors to progress. Diet Doc utilizes natural hormone treatments, as well as weight loss supplements, to help control the patient’s intake of dietary sugars, which helps regulate the client’s blood sugar allowing them to effectively lose weight.



Completely eliminating processed sugar from a patient’s diet can be challenging and Diet Doc strives to provide patients with the most comfortable transition to a slimmer figure possible. When patients utilize hCG treatments as part of their hCG diet plans, they will experience a decrease in appetite and cravings which will allow them to cut out foods that cause weight gain and could increase blood sugar levels and contribute to tumor growth. Patients can choose to receive their hCG treatments as an oral drop, a sublingual tablet or as an injectable solution, but, whichever form patients chooses to incorporate into their hCG diets, they can feel confident that they will be able to control cravings for processed sugars and other high calorie foods.



In addition to these treatments, hCG diets also utilize specially formulated diet pills that directly block sugar absorption, which has a positive effect on unhealthy eating habits and allows patients to quickly lose weight. Diet Doc’s Slim Down diet pills contain natural, herbal extracts that permit the patient’s body to refuse to absorb dietary sugars and, to provide patients with a boost of energy while they lose weight, Slim Down also contain 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets have been successful in helping their clients lose weight with this unique diet protocol because, without uncontrollable hunger or the temptation to overindulge, patients are able to stick with their diet program and more are able to reach their weight loss goals. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients, including clients in Miami Florida, reported successful weight loss with no negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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