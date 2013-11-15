Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, many dieters in Tennessee may be anxious about sticking with their goals to lose weight fast. Diet Doc considered this principle when creating their hCG diet plans and developed a protocol designed to allow their Tennessee clients to eat foods that they love, enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday but still continue to work toward their weight loss goals. By combining health and nutrition education with prescription strength hCG diet treatments, patients are able to make healthy food choices, stick with their goals to lose weight and still take part in the holiday festivities.



Those who are concerned about gaining weight during the Thanksgiving holiday only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with a specially trained Diet Doc physician. Unlike other hCG diet programs, Diet Doc understands their clients’ need for privacy during this important, and often life-changing journey, and offers all consultations over the phone or the internet and in the comfort of the patient’s own home. But, this unique approach to weight loss through telemedicine not only provides patients with a sense of security while being able to lose weight, it also allows Diet Doc to bring their services to many people outside the Tennessee area who may not have the time or money necessary to travel to an hCG diet clinic.



Each patient will receive a one-year prescription for hCG diet treatments and Diet Doc’s other fat burning supplements that can be shipped directly to the patient’s home or office for their immediate use. Beginning hCG diet treatments before the Thanksgiving holiday has arrived allows patients to begin their diet plan, lose weight and gain motivation to maintain their diet throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. And, because Diet Doc treatments attack body fat while actively suppressing the patient’s appetite, clients are able to enjoy healthy Thanksgiving food options while still being able to lose weight.



The natural hormones contained within hCG diet treatments target stored body fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and mobilize that fat so that it is easily flushed from the patient’s body. But, when patients are choosing a program that will effectively see them through the Thanksgiving holiday, they should be sure to consider whether the offered treatments contain prescription strength hCG. Many prescription hCG diet plans promote the use of hCG but only utilize homeopathic hCG that does not contain hormone levels high enough to offer any real weight loss results. Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing only the highest quality of ingredients to their clients and, therefore, requires a physician’s prescription before recommending these treatments to lose weight.



The stunning results seen from following Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss protocol have made these prescription hormone diet programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss and the best option for shedding embarrassing, excess body fat. Thousands of people across the United States, including many dieters in Tennessee, have taken advantage of these powerful treatments and have successfully lost weight without any of the negative side effects sometimes seen with dieting.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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