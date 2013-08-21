Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Everyone experiences constipation during their lifetime. This uncomfortable and sometimes painful condition occurs within the colon when the colon is unable to absorb enough water or the muscle contractions are not strong enough to push the stool toward the rectum. Constipation during dieting can hinder fast results causing the body to retain up to ½ pound of fecal matter per day.



Diet Doc’s new and specially formulated magnesium citrate works by attracting water through the tissues by a process known as osmosis. The additional water stimulates the bowel which provokes defecation. Dieters need to remember that it is important to drink plenty of water while dieting and while using magnesium citrate in order for the body to properly absorb the magnesium citrate. While following Diet Doc’s medical hCG diet plans, increasing fecal volume safely with magnesium citrate can help with constipation and eliminate toxins that build up in the digestive tract. This supplement is highly recommended as a gentle laxative during the low calorie program.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc offers the nation’s most efficient, natural, and safe way to lose weight fast. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists design hCG diets that are high in fiber, low in fat and rich in essential nutrients while being compatible with each patient’s personal nutritional, lifestyle and medical needs. These hCG diets are designed to allow patients to achieve the safest and best results possible while also keeping the body balanced and helping dieters avoid constipation during dieting.



By combining the nutritionist-designed, tailor made hCG diets with medically supervised 100% pure prescription medication, the company has helped thousands of Americans lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight. This powerful combination of nutrition and medically supervised hCG diets has the ability to signal the brain to target fat stores that have been trapped in the cells of the body, releasing them into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary energy source.



Diet Doc’s prescription products cannot be found on store shelves and are available to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, patients seeking a diet clinic in Anchorage Alaska will be happy to know that Diet Doc’s hCG diets are available nationwide via the national Telemedicine system. Patients can begin the transition to healthy living from the comfort of their own living room, simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



After consult with one of Diet Doc’s in-house physicians, supplies and materials can be shipped practically anywhere in the United States directly to the patient’s door. The company’s natural and safe hCG diets help patients quickly target the most troubling and bulky areas of the body, promoting the loss of excess fat in the most stubborn and difficult areas such as the underarms, thighs, hips, and belly.



In addition to relieving painful constipation with Magnesium Citrate, Diet Doc offers a wide selection of diet foods and snacks, as well as a vast collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements essential to healthy dieting. Call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to begin the transition to a healthier, happier and more active body and mind by losing excess weight rapidly and safely with the Diet Doc hCG diet.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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